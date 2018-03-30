Watch Tesla Model X P100D Crush Blue Chevy Corvette Z06
20 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 10
By now, we’re all accustomed to seeing the mighty Tesla Model S blow away all comers, but the appearance of the Model X on the track is still rather rare.
It’s a porky, three-row SUV after all. Not the type of vehicle you’d expect to go up against on the track.
More Tesla Racing – Tesla Model 3 Smokes Ford Mustang
Even more uncommon is seeing the Model X P100D put on such a show against what some might consider worthy competition.
We stated it before and we’ll say it again:
It’s no contest.
Not even close.
The sad Chevy Corvette Z06, this time dressed in blue paint rather than red, is simply no match for the big three-row electric SUV.
This version of the Model X weighs some 5,531 pounds, yet it zips from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds, which is more than quick enough to put the Corvette Z06 behind it in a flash. We chalk it up to AWD, but you be the judge.
So, the next time you decide to pull up next to an SUV for a race, make sure you look to see the badge and be sure it isn’t a Tesla, and certain it’s not the Model X P100D.
Categories: Racing, Tesla, Videos
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model X P100D Crush Blue Chevy Corvette Z06"
Where’s “Troll-meister” with his ‘meh’ comment??
down below.
Put them on a road course.
It would actually be quite interesting to see a side by side start of the Model X and the Corvette on Laguna Sega and then do 1 lap. Model X will take the start, but when will Corvette do the overtake?
Why would anyone race a family SUV on a track? CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
Another drag………MEH!
Looks like the milk cart jumped the light or the Vette driver was asleep
These videos are so pointless. Let’s see a real race between the two on a track.
How do you put avatars in?