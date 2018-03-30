Watch Tesla Model X P100D Crush Blue Chevy Corvette Z06

20 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

By now, we’re all accustomed to seeing the mighty Tesla Model S blow away all comers, but the appearance of the Model X on the track is still rather rare.

It’s a porky, three-row SUV after all. Not the type of vehicle you’d expect to go up against on the track.

Even more uncommon is seeing the Model X P100D put on such a show against what some might consider worthy competition.

We stated it before and we’ll say it again:

It’s no contest. Not even close.

The sad Chevy Corvette Z06, this time dressed in blue paint rather than red, is simply no match for the big three-row electric SUV.

This version of the Model X weighs some 5,531 pounds, yet it zips from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds, which is more than quick enough to put the Corvette Z06 behind it in a flash. We chalk it up to AWD, but you be the judge.

So, the next time you decide to pull up next to an SUV for a race, make sure you look to see the badge and be sure it isn’t a Tesla, and certain it’s not the Model X P100D.