Watch Tesla Model X P100D Crush Blue Chevy Corvette Z06

20 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 10

By now, we’re all accustomed to seeing the mighty Tesla Model S blow away all comers, but the appearance of the Model X on the track is still rather rare.

It’s a porky, three-row SUV after all. Not the type of vehicle you’d expect to go up against on the track.

Even more uncommon is seeing the Model X P100D put on such a show against what some might consider worthy competition.

We stated it before and we’ll say it again:

It’s no contest.

Not even close.

The sad Chevy Corvette Z06, this time dressed in blue paint rather than red, is simply no match for the big three-row electric SUV.

This version of the Model X weighs some 5,531 pounds, yet it zips from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.9 seconds, which is more than quick enough to put the Corvette Z06 behind it in a flash. We chalk it up to AWD, but you be the judge.

So, the next time you decide to pull up next to an SUV for a race, make sure you look to see the badge and be sure it isn’t a Tesla, and certain it’s not the Model X P100D.

Tesla Model X at Supercharger
29 photos
Tesla Model X at a Supercharger Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Supercharging Tesla Model X Tesla Model X (wallpaper 2,560x) Tesla says they know the issues with current Model 3 production, but didn't say that the issue had (as of yet) been resolved. Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X In White (click for high resolution) Tesla Model X (click for high resolution) As Seen With Skis Tesla Informs Model X Reservation Holders That It Will Be Opening Up More Configurations Soon, Hopes To Release All By Year's End Tesla Model X (click for high resolution) Tesla Model X Tesla Model X 3rd Row Seats Latching Mechanism Found Not Suitable For Europe Tesla Model X Interior/Belts Tesla Model X Gets 6-Seat Option New Design Studio Pictures Show What The Tesla Model X Can Accomodate Tesla Model X Roofline

10 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model X P100D Crush Blue Chevy Corvette Z06"

John
Guest
John

Where’s “Troll-meister” with his ‘meh’ comment??

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
EVFan
Guest
EVFan

down below.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
Ralph
Guest
Ralph

Put them on a road course.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 hours ago
Arpe
Guest
Arpe

It would actually be quite interesting to see a side by side start of the Model X and the Corvette on Laguna Sega and then do 1 lap. Model X will take the start, but when will Corvette do the overtake?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Mister G
Guest
Mister G

Why would anyone race a family SUV on a track? CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Mister G
Guest
Mister G

GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous
Guest
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Another drag………MEH!

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
B777
Guest
B777

Looks like the milk cart jumped the light or the Vette driver was asleep

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 hours ago
EVFan
Guest
EVFan

These videos are so pointless. Let’s see a real race between the two on a track.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
EVFan
Guest
EVFan

How do you put avatars in?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago