Watch Tesla Model S, X P100D Race 2018 BMW M5
4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC 9
A luxury electric SUV, a high-performance battery-powered sedan and the pride of Bavarian car industry walk onto a racetrack
While we can already see the supporters of both camps arguing mercilessly about the pointlessness of this race, drag racing is a fun sport that gives us insight into the sheer straight-line speed capabilities for these vehicles. This particular drag race shows us a Tesla Model X, Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode and a BMW F90 M5 battling it out.
Unlike its predecessors, the newest generation of the M5 relies on a specially tuned xDrive all-wheel-drive system, allowing for impressive launches off the line. Under the hood of the latest generation of the highly-coveted German high-performance saloon is the newest version of BMW’s 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Delivering 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, it is one fast mover. All of that fire is sent through an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic that’s been specifically tuned for M5 duty, allowing the M5 to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.2 seconds.
Battery powered cars are represented by the Tesla Model X and Model S. The latter is considered the ultimate Model S right now. It comes with the most powerful output among all the Model S versions and features a 100 kWh battery, churns out mounds of torque and can sprint from 0-60 mph (0-100km/h) in documented times of less than 2.3 seconds.
On the other hand, the Model X is the ultimate luxury battery-powered SUV. The Model X is the quickest SUV on the planet right now, in P100D form, that is.
How do they fare up against the new challenger from Munich? You can find that out in the video above.
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model S, X P100D Race 2018 BMW M5"
Interesting , the cheapest car lost the drag race? Now take them to any road course where the M5 was designed and engineered to be run, and see what happens to the more expensive cars… M5 is engineered to be a balance of power, handling, and braking, its not the best at any of those things, but when put together make a pretty amazing track car…. Also goes 190 MPH, so the sheer straight line speed capability is much greater in cheapest car in this example.
Sure if you take the Tesla model S out road with a Range Rover the Tesla will lose.
The author stated this was a comparison of “sheer straight line speed”? Well, drag races are about acceleration, not necessarily straight line speed, in which case the BMW’s 190 mph would leave the Teslas in the dust.
They are more than just acceleration. Clearly visible by the way the BMW M5 pulls up to the Teslas in a few races. Yes, I should have been clearer on the item, but this shows us both the acceleration, traction and straight-line speed of these cars here.
1/4 mile is pretty boring racing, Teslas have that world, Road course racing would be more exciting with road course engineered cars.
On the same type of GPS test meter, the best I could get on the P100D was 10.9 at 120.1 mph. A simple tune and octane boost on a new M5 will yield a 10.6 at 132mph ! Pretty much keeps up with the P100D down low, while leaving it in the dust upper end. 132mph traps is Ferrari, ZR1 territory.
https://www.bimmerboost.com/content.php?9963-Burger-Tuning-BMW-F90-M5-1-4-mile-and-60-130-GPS-testing-with-just-a-JB4-10-6-132
Yeah, that point has been made MANY times in the past.
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/d708f6b8-9b12-45ba-b7b6-c326d6a89ef3
I agree. And this is what I say in every instance where someone takes this minuscule portion of what a performance car should be, and makes it the biggest argument. Naturally, the BMW M5 would probably leave both the Model S and Model X in the dust on a racetrack, but that’s a topic for a completely new discussion overall.
“Interesting , the cheapest car lost the drag race?”
Did you watch the video? The P100D cost $140k. The M5 cost $139K. So yes technically the car that cost $1,000 less lost.