Watch Tesla Model S, X P100D Race 2018 BMW M5

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

A luxury electric SUV, a high-performance battery-powered sedan and the pride of Bavarian car industry walk onto a racetrack

While we can already see the supporters of both camps arguing mercilessly about the pointlessness of this race, drag racing is a fun sport that gives us insight into the sheer straight-line speed capabilities for these vehicles. This particular drag race shows us a Tesla Model X, Tesla Model S P100D with Ludicrous mode and a BMW F90 M5 battling it out.

Unlike its predecessors, the newest generation of the M5 relies on a specially tuned xDrive all-wheel-drive system, allowing for impressive launches off the line. Under the hood of the latest generation of the highly-coveted German high-performance saloon is the newest version of BMW’s 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Delivering 600 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, it is one fast mover. All of that fire is sent through an eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic that’s been specifically tuned for M5 duty, allowing the M5 to sprint from 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.2 seconds.

Battery powered cars are represented by the Tesla Model X and Model S. The latter is considered the ultimate Model S right now. It comes with the most powerful output among all the Model S versions and features a 100 kWh battery, churns out mounds of torque and can sprint from 0-60 mph (0-100km/h) in documented times of less than 2.3 seconds.

On the other hand, the Model X is the ultimate luxury battery-powered SUV. The Model X is the quickest SUV on the planet right now, in P100D form, that is.

How do they fare up against the new challenger from Munich? You can find that out in the video above.