Watch Tesla Model S Wagon Race Dirty BMW Diesel

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Electric wagon versus smoky diesel BMW.

Can a heavily modified BMW diesel beat a Tesla Model S shooting brake in a drag race?

This is the RemetzCar Tesla Model S, designed by London-based Niels van Roij Design.

RemetzCar is a Dutch company whom we already know from the previous project of the Tesla Model S hearse.

This newer project, the Model S wagon, is very rare as only 20 units will be made.

Modifications concern mostly the back half of the car, but there are some new details in the interior. No powertrain changes though.

Enough about the modded Tesla though.

Watch the video above to find out which one wins. The Model S races first. The additional races that follow do not feature any Teslas. Just dirty diesels.

Video description:

This time I have filmed some heavily modified BMW diesels up to 900NM of torque!

They are all powered by a 35d (M57D30) engine, which normally produces 280HP and 580NM of torque. The 535d even managed to win runs against a Mercedes-AMG E63 S, BRABUS GLE63 S, Porsche 911 Turbo S and more!