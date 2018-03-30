Watch Tesla Model S Race Nissan GT-R

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIĆ

Yes, another Tesla Model S drag racing video

Clearly, we’ve all seen more than our fair share of videos showcasing the Model S racing other cars. But, this one gives us a bit more on the actual racing side. The race is held in The Netherlands, at a seemingly casual weekend drag race event – just like we like them. The racers are pretty much everything the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) world can throw at a Tesla Model S: Nissan GTR in various flavors, Audi RS6, highly-tuned Honda Civic (no use in having a drag racing event without it), Ford Mustang, Corvette C7 and others.

The two vehicles defending EV’s honor are the Tesla Model S P85D and the P100D. The P85D relies upon 375 kW (503 horsepower) and 487 lb·ft (660 N·m) of torque, available right from the get-go. The P85D can apparently do the 0-60mph (0-97km/h) sprint in as little as 3.1 seconds. On the other hand, the P100D is an even more dangerous beast. According to MotorTrend, when the P100D in Ludicrous+ mode was put to the dyno, the vehicle tested at 588 horsepower and 920 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. The P100D can sprint from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in just 2.3 seconds. Add the all-wheel-drive system (thanks to its dual motor configuration) and the traction this thing gets is simply amazing. That’s nothing to be trifled with at the drag track. For almost any vehicle out there.

One would think that both Teslas, seen racing in the video below smoke its competition. While that may be true to a point, some of these vehicles – and most notably the 1000+ horsepower Nissan GTR – give the Tesla a run for its money. Many will gripe that these videos are getting boring. And, to some extent, they would be right. On the other hand, drag racing and racing in general, are what drives most of the innovation cycle in the car world and is the most important reason why we love cars.

And the new guard, battling the old, makes for a great story. Grab a view at the drag racing battles between the future of motoring and the current establishment.