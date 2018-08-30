Watch Tesla Model S P100D Race Model X P100D Ludicrous

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

One of the quickest sedans on the market races the quickest SUV.

When drag races come into play, there’s little that can beat a Tesla in the world of mass-produced factory tuned cars. Even the smallest Model 3 packs quite a punch, delivering performance equal or better to the likes of a BMW M3, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG or the Audi RS5. However, it’s the bigger brethren of this entry-level electric vehicle – the Model S and Model X – that take the cake in the world of 0-60mph (0-100km/h) and straight run fun.

The video above presents us a drag race between a Tesla Model S P100D and a Tesla Model X P100D Ludicrous. Both vehicles pack the same 100 kWh battery, but the Model S comes with a bit more range. For the Model S P100D, the estimated EPA range is 315 miles (506 kilometers), while the Model X P100D comes with an estimated EPA range of 289 miles (465 kilometers). The Model S weighs in at 4,941lbs (2,241 kilograms) while the Model X P100D weighs in at 5,531 lbs (2,508 kilograms).

The Model S P100D relies on a dual motor setup, allowing it to sprint from 0-60mph (0-100km/h) in just 2.5 seconds. The Model X P100D – the ultimate version of the luxury SUV from the California-based carmaker – can accelerate from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) of just 2.9 seconds. The Model X is a bit heavier, but the difference in both weight and acceleration isn’t that big. In turn, this should be a fun and exciting drag race.

So, how do these two fair up while running Ludicrous mode in a short drag race? Press play and find out.