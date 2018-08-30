Watch As Tesla Model S Enters Paint Process

  1. Home
Tesla Model S begins its colorful life on the carousel

In its latest tweet, Tesla shows how the Model S starts the paint process. The car’s aluminum structure is assembled, without any equipment installed. It moves inside the paint shop showers like a wagon on an extreme carousel.

Tesla currently offers seven colors for the Model S. The streamlined number of paint options allows Tesla to produce more cars than it would be able to if more hues were available.

Check out the nifty paint footage below.

*vertical filming included

Doggydogworld

This is a pre-treatment stage, right?

3 hours ago
Döggy

It is getting the blessing of Jesus in this video.

3 hours ago
AtlantaCourier

Its filmed vertical so it wouldn’t show the cigar-chomping guy with hairy shoulders who’s off to the side and hosing the frames down in a poorly-fitted undershirt.

34 minutes ago