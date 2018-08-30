Watch As Tesla Model S Enters Paint Process

4 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model S begins its colorful life on the carousel

In its latest tweet, Tesla shows how the Model S starts the paint process. The car’s aluminum structure is assembled, without any equipment installed. It moves inside the paint shop showers like a wagon on an extreme carousel.

Tesla currently offers seven colors for the Model S. The streamlined number of paint options allows Tesla to produce more cars than it would be able to if more hues were available.

Check out the nifty paint footage below.

*vertical filming included