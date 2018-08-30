Watch Tesla Model S P100D Versus The Baddest Racecars

1 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

In this video, the Tesla Model S P100D faces some stiff American muscle competition.

The latest Tesla Model S drag racing video comes courtesy of the Tesla Racing Channel. It shows a Tesla Model S P100D battling some rather impressive looking & performing drag monsters. And the Tesla holds its own with surprising results.

The video is taken at the Moorseville Dragway where the driver faced some rather stiff competition in the 7.00 index class. The buy-in is $100 and it gives you the chance of battling some of the fastest and most consistent people on the drag strip. While this Model S P100D was the only street-legal car on the raceway, the other drag racing monsters certainly didn’t hold back against it. With its competitors ranging from supercharged old school V8 powered American Muscle like the Chevrolet Camaro SS, Maverick and all the way to a Chevy Bel Air drag racer, this video promises some rather compelling racing.

While we know this is yet another Tesla Model S drag racing video, this one is definitely worth it. Grab some popcorn, your favorite beverage and press play for some compelling drag racing footage.