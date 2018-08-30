Watch Tesla Model S P100D Take On BMW M5 F90

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out how these two cars stack up in terms of acceleration and top speed, plus an awesome Autobahn POV.

Another good old gas versus electric challenge. AutoTopNL doesn’t care about electric cars and it makes that clear in its description. However, if they’re really fast, the channel takes notice. So, it comes as no surprise that the Tesla Model S P100D gets periodic coverage. This time, the Model S faces off against a BMW M5 F90.

The contenders:

BMW M5 F90

4.4-liter V8 BiTurbo

600 HP/750 NM

0-100 km/h – 3.4 seconds

Top speed – 300 km/h

Tesla Model S P100D

Dual electric motors / 100-kWh battery pack

782 HP/612 WHP

0-100 km/h – 2.7 seconds

Top speed – 250 km/h

We’re partial to these videos because there’s no talking and they require little time to watch. The publication gets right to the point in showing off the vehicles, reporting the specs, and then putting you in the cockpit to see each car in action. Watch the short video, imagine yourself driving a Tesla Model S P100D, and check out the final results.

Let us know your thoughts and observations in the comment section below.

Video Description via AutoTopNL on YouTube:

Tesla Model S P100D vs BMW M5 F90 | 0-250km/h ACCELERATION TOP SPEED & AUTOBAHN POV by AutoTopNL

TESLA MODEL S