Watch Tesla Model S P100D Take On BMW M5 F90
3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 7
Check out how these two cars stack up in terms of acceleration and top speed, plus an awesome Autobahn POV.
Another good old gas versus electric challenge. AutoTopNL doesn’t care about electric cars and it makes that clear in its description. However, if they’re really fast, the channel takes notice. So, it comes as no surprise that the Tesla Model S P100D gets periodic coverage. This time, the Model S faces off against a BMW M5 F90.
The contenders:
BMW M5 F90
- 4.4-liter V8 BiTurbo
- 600 HP/750 NM
- 0-100 km/h – 3.4 seconds
- Top speed – 300 km/h
Tesla Model S P100D
- Dual electric motors / 100-kWh battery pack
- 782 HP/612 WHP
- 0-100 km/h – 2.7 seconds
- Top speed – 250 km/h
We’re partial to these videos because there’s no talking and they require little time to watch. The publication gets right to the point in showing off the vehicles, reporting the specs, and then putting you in the cockpit to see each car in action. Watch the short video, imagine yourself driving a Tesla Model S P100D, and check out the final results.
Let us know your thoughts and observations in the comment section below.
Video Description via AutoTopNL on YouTube:
Tesla Model S P100D vs BMW M5 F90 | 0-250km/h ACCELERATION TOP SPEED & AUTOBAHN POV by AutoTopNL
TESLA MODEL S
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model S P100D Take On BMW M5 F90"
I think this video is meaningless since they are accelerating on different roadways in different locations at different times.
M5 comp pkg is hitting high 2’s 0-60 and would leave the P100D even further behind top end or any road course. FYI, 2.83, 10.9 was the quickest time i got in many of my tests of the P100D. The M5 comp is hitting high 10s also in the quarter mile. With that being said, damn that looks dangerous with those trees and cars being passed at such high speeds so on public roads!
How do you get a Tesla Model S to display real-time power etc eg ‘battery_pwr’ Motor_pwr_F’ ???
Also what is displayed on Lower left segment of the RH instrument display ?
is this a 3rd part app ? or a Hack or ????? (Want 🙂 )
a few observations:
-those gear shifts would drive me bonkers after years of electic motoring
-M5 sounds great but a little infantile for my taste, I prefer quiet and wind noise is a real challenge for evs
-how much energy did each consume for this little sprint?
I find it insane what a poor young IT company can achieve compared to one of the worlds best premium german car companies.. what can we Expert going forward?
I find it insane people judge the merits of a car solely on acceleration when roads have been known to have corners.
The Tesla used one gear, with a speed spread of of 250km/h, the BMW uses several gears to get up to its 300+ km/h. Thats great use of a single gear! O.O
I dont know about you, but 250km/h is plenty fast enough for me…..