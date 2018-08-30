Watch Tesla Model S Go Airborne After Speeding Over Railroad Tracks
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 23
Security footage captured this dangerous and highly illegal activity.
Ever wonder what happens when you drive a Tesla Model S way too fast up an incline and over a set of railroad tracks? Wonder no more.
The rate of speed was so high that the car was reportedly in the air for more than 100 feet.
Upon landing, the vehicle crashed into a tree in the parking lot of a school.
Video description:
A four-door Tesla crossed the steep Little Avenue railway tracks at a high rate of speed Tuesday evening and became airborne before losing control and crashing into the parking lot of Assikinack Public School.
In addition to the above video, the local police department released this Tweet:
It may look “cool” and like something from out of the movies, but in reality the action of this driver put many lives at risk, including his own. He now faces Criminal Charges and will appear in court in October. https://t.co/J4z8x4ehQr https://t.co/bXHMUKJXV5
— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 29, 2018
Barrie Police Service even issued a press release on the matter. Here it is:
News Release
Prepared by: Corporate Communications
Posted: August 29, 2018
Occurrence Type: Erratic Driving Leads to Criminal Charges
Occurrence #: BA18043143
Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 – 8:30pm
On Tuesday August 28, 2018, Barrie Police arrested and charged a 46-year-old Barrie man with Dangerous Driving, following a single motor vehicle collision.
Just after 8:30 p.m. police arrived in the area of Little Avenue and Garden Drive, in the City of Barrie, and located a demolished 2016 four-door Tesla.
A further investigation determined the vehicle had been travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Little Avenue prior to the crash. When the vehicle crossed the steep incline leading up to the railway tracks, just north of Huronia Road, the vehicle became airborne and crashed over 100 feet into the opposing lane. The impact of the crash forced the vehicle to skid across the roadway and hit a tree in a nearby school parking lot.
The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver will appear in a Barrie Court of Justice on October 1, 2018.
Prepared by: Constable Bamford #7419
Occurrence # BA18043143
Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla, Videos
Leave a Reply
23 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model S Go Airborne After Speeding Over Railroad Tracks"
Wow, he got some pretty good air….
Flying secured.
Must be a performance model. Check out that air suspension.
Now we know what we’re supposed to do with the Lucid Air!
Stupid is as stupid does. Having a lot of money, or being able to make a lot of money does not automatically mean you’re smart. I hope they throw the book at him and make him do jail time as well as fine. This is partly why Tesla insurance is higher than other four door sedans. The good news is, there is likely to be a steady stream of batteries and other components to make other cool vehicles out of going forward. I bet there will soon be a huge supply of Model 3 batteries, motors and controllers out there.
Probably new -Fly Mode- Autopilot update…
That is where the new roadster could engage its air rocket boosters…
Mythbusters did that with a JATO rocket…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHUsGFGhfmk
Police should check for criminal aliases under Bo or Luke Duke. No word yet on whether the driver blamed autopilot…
/sarc
LMAO, yeah Sheriff Little came up in the cross street to gettem.
Actually that was my first thought, looked a lot like the “General Lee”
It doesn’t state it in the report but there was a chase. There’s no way PoPo just appeared out of nowhere in the cross street in the video.
If it weren’t for the fact he crashed and people saw it was a Tesla, I’d have a hard time making out what sort of car this was from the video alone.
It’s actually the new General Lee for the upcoming Dukes of Hazzard Returns. They were filming for the trailer.
Comment of the week!
Yes, goes to show Tesla drivers can be as negligent and completely disregard public safety as any other driver on the road.
Ground Control to Major Dumb…
It’s a Good thing that No other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians were on the receiving end of this latest Tesla re-entry crash. The senseless “McSkillet” McLaren crash, unfortunately had much more tragic results.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abc7.com/amp/popular-youtuber-identified-in-crash-that-killed-mother-daughter/4049682/
Is that the new “autopilot” mode? Everyone tells me that autopilot is something that comes with airplanes. Maybe the car thinks it is a plane too… =)
/S
Need to reserve judgement till we have all the facts.
Fact 1: The vehicle in the video got some hang time. 😛
must still have that instant acceleration bug……
“CARS CAN’T FLY”
“WANNA BET”
Too fast too ludicrous