Watch Tesla Model S Go Airborne After Speeding Over Railroad Tracks

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Security footage captured this dangerous and highly illegal activity.

Ever wonder what happens when you drive a Tesla Model S way too fast up an incline and over a set of railroad tracks? Wonder no more.

The rate of speed was so high that the car was reportedly in the air for more than 100 feet.

Upon landing, the vehicle crashed into a tree in the parking lot of a school.

Video description:

A four-door Tesla crossed the steep Little Avenue railway tracks at a high rate of speed Tuesday evening and became airborne before losing control and crashing into the parking lot of Assikinack Public School.

In addition to the above video, the local police department released this Tweet:

It may look “cool” and like something from out of the movies, but in reality the action of this driver put many lives at risk, including his own. He now faces Criminal Charges and will appear in court in October. https://t.co/J4z8x4ehQr https://t.co/bXHMUKJXV5 — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) August 29, 2018

Barrie Police Service even issued a press release on the matter. Here it is:

News Release Prepared by: Corporate Communications

Posted: August 29, 2018

Occurrence Type: Erratic Driving Leads to Criminal Charges

Occurrence #: BA18043143

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 – 8:30pm On Tuesday August 28, 2018, Barrie Police arrested and charged a 46-year-old Barrie man with Dangerous Driving, following a single motor vehicle collision. Just after 8:30 p.m. police arrived in the area of Little Avenue and Garden Drive, in the City of Barrie, and located a demolished 2016 four-door Tesla. A further investigation determined the vehicle had been travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Little Avenue prior to the crash. When the vehicle crossed the steep incline leading up to the railway tracks, just north of Huronia Road, the vehicle became airborne and crashed over 100 feet into the opposing lane. The impact of the crash forced the vehicle to skid across the roadway and hit a tree in a nearby school parking lot. The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver will appear in a Barrie Court of Justice on October 1, 2018. Prepared by: Constable Bamford #7419

Occurrence # BA18043143

via Jalopnik