  1. Home
  2. Crashed EVs
  3. Watch Tesla Model S Go Airborne After Speeding Over Railroad Tracks

Watch Tesla Model S Go Airborne After Speeding Over Railroad Tracks

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 23

Security footage captured this dangerous and highly illegal activity.

Ever wonder what happens when you drive a Tesla Model S way too fast up an incline and over a set of railroad tracks? Wonder no more.

The rate of speed was so high that the car was reportedly in the air for more than 100 feet.

More Tesla Crashes
Tesla Model X Owner Says EV Accelerated On Its Own, Crashed (Update)
Tesla Model S Owner Says His Car Crashed Itself, Tesla Says Otherwise - Video
Tesla Driver Rear Ends Fire Truck: Blames Autopilot, Suspected Of DUI

Upon landing, the vehicle crashed into a tree in the parking lot of a school.

Video description:

A four-door Tesla crossed the steep Little Avenue railway tracks at a high rate of speed Tuesday evening and became airborne before losing control and crashing into the parking lot of Assikinack Public School.

In addition to the above video, the local police department released this Tweet:

Barrie Police Service even issued a press release on the matter. Here it is:

News Release

Prepared by: Corporate Communications
Posted: August 29, 2018
Occurrence Type: Erratic Driving Leads to Criminal Charges
Occurrence #: BA18043143
Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 – 8:30pm

On Tuesday August 28, 2018, Barrie Police arrested and charged a 46-year-old Barrie man with Dangerous Driving, following a single motor vehicle collision.

Just after 8:30 p.m. police arrived in the area of Little Avenue and Garden Drive, in the City of Barrie, and located a demolished 2016 four-door Tesla.

A further investigation determined the vehicle had been travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on Little Avenue prior to the crash. When the vehicle crossed the steep incline leading up to the railway tracks, just north of Huronia Road, the vehicle became airborne and crashed over 100 feet into the opposing lane. The impact of the crash forced the vehicle to skid across the roadway and hit a tree in a nearby school parking lot.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The driver will appear in a Barrie Court of Justice on October 1, 2018.

Prepared by: Constable Bamford #7419
Occurrence # BA18043143

via Jalopnik

Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

23 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model S Go Airborne After Speeding Over Railroad Tracks"

newest oldest most voted
David Green

Wow, he got some pretty good air….

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Seven Electrics

Flying secured.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Bar

Must be a performance model. Check out that air suspension.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Dav8or

Now we know what we’re supposed to do with the Lucid Air!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
DaV8or

Stupid is as stupid does. Having a lot of money, or being able to make a lot of money does not automatically mean you’re smart. I hope they throw the book at him and make him do jail time as well as fine. This is partly why Tesla insurance is higher than other four door sedans. The good news is, there is likely to be a steady stream of batteries and other components to make other cool vehicles out of going forward. I bet there will soon be a huge supply of Model 3 batteries, motors and controllers out there.

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Mathias

Probably new -Fly Mode- Autopilot update…

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green

That is where the new roadster could engage its air rocket boosters…

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Mythbusters did that with a JATO rocket…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHUsGFGhfmk

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Nix

Police should check for criminal aliases under Bo or Luke Duke. No word yet on whether the driver blamed autopilot…

/sarc

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

LMAO, yeah Sheriff Little came up in the cross street to gettem.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green

Actually that was my first thought, looked a lot like the “General Lee”

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

It doesn’t state it in the report but there was a chase. There’s no way PoPo just appeared out of nowhere in the cross street in the video.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Murray

If it weren’t for the fact he crashed and people saw it was a Tesla, I’d have a hard time making out what sort of car this was from the video alone.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

It’s actually the new General Lee for the upcoming Dukes of Hazzard Returns. They were filming for the trailer.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

Comment of the week!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
Jeff

Yes, goes to show Tesla drivers can be as negligent and completely disregard public safety as any other driver on the road.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
William

Ground Control to Major Dumb…

It’s a Good thing that No other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians were on the receiving end of this latest Tesla re-entry crash. The senseless “McSkillet” McLaren crash, unfortunately had much more tragic results.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/abc7.com/amp/popular-youtuber-identified-in-crash-that-killed-mother-daughter/4049682/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ModernMarvelFan

Is that the new “autopilot” mode? Everyone tells me that autopilot is something that comes with airplanes. Maybe the car thinks it is a plane too… =)

/S

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
Kdawg

Need to reserve judgement till we have all the facts.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Fact 1: The vehicle in the video got some hang time. 😛

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Kosh

must still have that instant acceleration bug……

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
John

“CARS CAN’T FLY”
“WANNA BET”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
xcat

Too fast too ludicrous

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago