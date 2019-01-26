1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Six inches of snow on an unplowed street can’t stop this Model 3.

Believe it or not, this Tesla Model 3 is just rear-wheel-drive. It’s not the all-wheel-drive version. Even more surprisingly, this Model 3 has OEM all-season tires fitted. No snow tires here. Therefore, even better snow performance could be obtained with just a simple tire swap.

In general, Teslas seem very capable in the snow. This is likely due to the low center of gravity and the linear power output of the electric motor (s). But as we’ve seen now in tons of Model 3-specific videos, Tesla’s smallest EVs seems to perform admirably in the slick stuff.

This particular video focuses not only on snow driving, but also on some other known Model 3 issues in cold weather. This owner doesn’t encounter those problems, but several others have in fact complained of Model 3 quirks in the cold.

Video description: