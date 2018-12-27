  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Watch Tesla Model 3 Slide Around On Snow In New Zealand

Watch Tesla Model 3 Slide Around On Snow In New Zealand

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

Snow laps in a Model 3 ❄️

Tesla presents on its Twitter a new short video witha  Tesla Model 3 doing some snow testing. It probably wouldn’t be worth a news post, but the description sure is:

“Visit your Tesla store to check availability for immediate delivery

Encouraging you to place an order – on December 27 – for immediate delivery. Are there still cars available to get before the end of this year to receive full tax credit? Seems so.

Tesla deliveries
Tesla To Pay Tax Credit Difference If It Can't Deliver Car By End of 2018
Tesla Puts End-Of Year Sales Push Into Max Gear
Tesla Working 'Round The Clock To Deliver Cars Before Tax Credit Drops

Right after delivery hell is completed, Tesla will switch production to European versions in January and capitalize on high-end versions sold initially. By the way, a small earthquake in sales stats wouldn’t surprise us.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”pl”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Snow laps in a Model 3 ❄️<br>Visit your Tesla store to check availability for immediate delivery</p>&mdash; Tesla (@Tesla) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Tesla/status/1078312405631991812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>27 grudnia 2018</a></blockquote>

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Slide Around On Snow In New Zealand"

newest oldest most voted
Adam

Tesla needs a biasing lever for the 3 like they use in WRC to transfer power between the front and rear wheels. They also need “drift mode” like the Focus RS.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
DS

Ahahah but can you buy a Model 3 in NZ? 😛

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago