Watch Tesla Model 3 Slide Around On Snow In New Zealand

1 H BY MARK KANE

Snow laps in a Model 3 ❄️

Tesla presents on its Twitter a new short video witha Tesla Model 3 doing some snow testing. It probably wouldn’t be worth a news post, but the description sure is:

“Visit your Tesla store to check availability for immediate delivery“

Encouraging you to place an order – on December 27 – for immediate delivery. Are there still cars available to get before the end of this year to receive full tax credit? Seems so.

Right after delivery hell is completed, Tesla will switch production to European versions in January and capitalize on high-end versions sold initially. By the way, a small earthquake in sales stats wouldn’t surprise us.

