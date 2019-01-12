Watch Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor Race Performance Version: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s a battle between two different versions of the same car.

In one lane there’s the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Lined up next to it is the lesser Model 3 Dual-Motor (non Performance variant).

Admittedly, the video quality isn’t the greatest. This makes it difficult to pick out which Model 3 is which, but judging by the off-the-line launch, we’d guess the car in the far lane is the Performance variant.

The race takes place at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Not surprisingly, the race is incredibly quiet.

Watch the video above to see which one wins at the drag strip.

Just in case you were wondering, this isn’t the first time two Model 3s raced. As a matter of fact, it’s not even the most Teslas raced against each other at the strip.