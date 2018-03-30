Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Ford Mustang GT
This Tesla Model 3 zips past a Mustang GT with ease.
Yes, this is a street race … sort of. It was filmed on a public road in Mexico as a precursor to an upcoming quarter-mile race on a track. Fortunately, no laws were broken here since the two simply took off at a green light and accelerated to the speed limit. If you know anything about electric cars and torque, especially in regards to Tesla vehicles, this is surely the type of race the popular electric cars are equipped to win.
Interestingly, based on these two cars’ factory specs, the 2015 Mustang GT should easily top the Long Range Model 3 in this challenge. The GT can pull off a 4.4-second 0-60-mph sprint, while the Model 3 does it in 5.1. Nonetheless, the Model 3’s crazy torque is evident once the driver finally steps on the accelerator pedal. It almost looks as though the video goes into fast-forward as the Model 3 heartily zooms past the Mustang.
What’s your take on this matchup? Let us know in the comment section or start a new thread on our InsideEVs Forum.
Video Description via TeslaExposed on YouTube:
Recording was with GoPro Hero 6 in sport mode active hence faster pixels and video seem speeded up bc unfortunately YT upload limit this file functions/quality. This wasn’t an official race in any means and filmed in TJ Mexico. A teaser video in prep for a real race for quarter mile on race track, clip coming soon.
Check out the video below, which goes into detail about TeslaExposed’s Model 3 modifications and upgrades:
Meh.
You gotta at least give the TM3 driver credit for setting the 0-50 limit to 50, the posted speed limit……LMAO.
Personally I think the Stang purposely slowed down.
Don’t encourage street racing by posting these videos.
0-50 seems kind of harmless.
Can’t wait to see the same scenario with the performance package!
“Fortunately, no laws were broken here since the two simply took off at a green light and accelerated to the speed limit.”
Just so you know, in the U.S. at least this is still a race and you can be charged as Engaging in Speed Contest (when there’s more than one vehicle involved) and/or Exhibition of Speed (may only be one vehicle involved) even if you do not exceed the speed limit. A cop who wanted to could impound your vehicle and levy a substantial fine.
Unless you’re a complete jerk you’re not going to get your car impounded, you’re just going to get a Fat Ticket.
STREET RACING IS NOT A CRIME!
Not exactly just all the laws you break in the process
Depends what you define as street racing:
23109.
(a) A person shall not engage in a motor vehicle speed contest on a highway. As used in this section, a motor vehicle speed contest includes a motor vehicle race against another vehicle, a clock, or other timing device. For purposes of this section, an event in which the time to cover a prescribed route of more than 20 miles is measured, but where the vehicle does not exceed the speed limits, is not a speed contest.
When I drive an Audi (a car that was stock), every modified car wanted to race from the stoplight. Now no one even tries. The same modified cars now roll from the light extra slowly just to make sure that I know they aren’t trying to race, so they won’t be embarrassed. They know they have no chance.
The best part is to go on and see all of the comments where people make all kind of lame excuses.