Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race Chevy Corvette With Slicks

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Slicks versus road tires

Right from the get-go you know this isn’t really a fair fight.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is road legal, fitted with proper road tires. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Corvette rolls up wearing a big pair of mean ‘ol slicks.

From a drag racing perspective, slicks provided perhaps the biggest single advantage, especially when you’re driving a RWD power monster like this tuned Corvette.

Let’s not overlook the fact that the Tesla Model 3 typically wins in these short drags. However, it wasn’t ever going to stand a chance in this unfair fight. The Model 3 can zip to 60 MPH in just 3.13 seconds, meaning it’s surely no slouch.

Here’s the timeslip from the race, with the Corvette on the left:

Video description: