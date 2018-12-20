  1. Home
Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race Chevy Corvette With Slicks

Slicks versus road tires

Right from the get-go you know this isn’t really a fair fight.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is road legal, fitted with proper road tires. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Corvette rolls up wearing a big pair of mean ‘ol slicks.

From a drag racing perspective, slicks provided perhaps the biggest single advantage, especially when you’re driving a RWD power monster like this tuned Corvette.

Let’s not overlook the fact that the Tesla Model 3 typically wins in these short drags. However, it wasn’t ever going to stand a chance in this unfair fight. The Model 3 can zip to 60 MPH in just 3.13 seconds, meaning it’s surely no slouch.

Here’s the timeslip from the race, with the Corvette on the left:

Video description:

Racelegal.com Street King’s Chevrolet Corvette Grandpavette Vs 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

Drag racing’s Grandpavette Ivan Alcazar, as usual, gapping the competition.

Steve

OK, well, put slicks on the Model 3 and see what happens.

You can always modify a production car. You can put rocket packs on a Yugo and it would beat a Tesla.

Sorry that the production Corvette needed to be sped up by custom modifications in order to beat the production Model 3 (a four-door, five-seat sedan with two trunks)

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago