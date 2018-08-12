Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Slide On Snow In Alaska

9 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Baby it’s cold outside.

At least it is in this part of Alaska where Tesla says it’s testing the Model 3 Performance.

Sliding sideways on the snow is always exhilarating. Especially if you happen to be in an all-wheel-drive monster like the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Check out this brief video, just released moments ago, featuring the Model 3 Performance strutting its stuff in the snow:

Model 3 Performance testing in Alaska ❄️ pic.twitter.com/C0zDe7IRGu — Tesla (@Tesla) August 12, 2018

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance delivers 450 horsepower and 471 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. Tesla says it hits 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, though we’ve seen that metric achieved in less than 3.2 seconds.

As for the ability to slide in the snow, that’s likely achieved by activating Track Mode, which detunes some of the stability control and traction control systems to allow for slip in situations where such action is preferable.