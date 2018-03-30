Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Do Donuts
Tesla has just released the first-ever video showing how capable the Performance version of the Model 3 actually is.
At sliding sideways, at least.
Sit back and watch as the AWD electric monster slides around the tarmac.
Model 3 Performance skidpad testing (🔈on!) pic.twitter.com/YEt8I5jewZ
— Tesla (@Tesla) July 6, 2018
Model 3 Performance Specs:
- 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds
- 155 mph top speed
- Range: 310 miles
In late June, Tesla began registering Model 3 Performance and Dual-Motor VINs in earnest with some 2,000-plus counted. We suspect that a significant chunk of Model 3 deliveries will be of these two higher dollar varieties in the near future as Tesla looks to turn a profit. Lesser versions of the Model 3 will likely have longer wait times now. And that mysterious $35,000 Model 3 is still nowhere to be found.
In most recent Performance Model 3 news, we reported on a price cut. Here’s that intel:
When Tesla first announced these new Model 3 variants, the Performance version was to cost $78,000 with the standard Dual Motor starting at $54,000. Now, the fully loaded Model 3 Performance rings in at $72,000, a whopping $6,000 less, while the non-performance all-wheel-drive Model 3 is $1,000 cheaper than initially reported, at $53,000.
Keep in mind that the Tesla Model 3 Performance version comes fully loaded, aside from Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. If you add them at the time of placing your order, Autopilot will cost the usual $5,000, and Full Self-Driving is $3,000. If you choose to add these features after the fact, the prices jump to $6,000 and $5,000, respectively.
4 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Do Donuts"
LOL! looks like good fun!!
Not exactly the traditional skid pad test where the point is to see how fast you can go without sliding, but hey, no reason to get pedantic over terminology when one is having that much fun!!!!
In case the word-salad on pricing is confusing to anyone, right now reservation holders can finalize orders for a Performance Dual Motor with Premium Interior and Black Paint and no other options for $64,000 + $1,000 title/delivery fee *
(* The Title/delivery fee combines the Delivery fee normally charged by the ICE Manufacturer, with the traditional Title fee charged by ICE Dealerships. It cannot be compared to other company’s Delivery charge alone.)
Based on the Tesla Model 3 forum comments, the are quite a few people choosing the “base” Performance model (skipping the Performance Package PP @5K). I ordered mine in Silver Metallic @1K, PP @5K and EAP @ 5K and the total is $75K. The absolute max is $80K with all options including $1500 for White or Red paint, $1500 for White interior and FSD @ 3K.
Hmm, not holding his line very well… the whole idea of skidpad is to hold your line through the test, otherwise it is just doing fast donuts… I like seeing the oversteer though, the Model 3P might be fun to drive on the track if you can throttle steer through the apex of corners.