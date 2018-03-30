Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Do Donuts

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla has just released the first-ever video showing how capable the Performance version of the Model 3 actually is.

At sliding sideways, at least.

Sit back and watch as the AWD electric monster slides around the tarmac.

Model 3 Performance skidpad testing (🔈on!) pic.twitter.com/YEt8I5jewZ — Tesla (@Tesla) July 6, 2018

Model 3 Performance Specs:

0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

155 mph top speed

Range: 310 miles

In late June, Tesla began registering Model 3 Performance and Dual-Motor VINs in earnest with some 2,000-plus counted. We suspect that a significant chunk of Model 3 deliveries will be of these two higher dollar varieties in the near future as Tesla looks to turn a profit. Lesser versions of the Model 3 will likely have longer wait times now. And that mysterious $35,000 Model 3 is still nowhere to be found.

