Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Set New 0 To 60 MPH Record

It’s the right choice of wheels that make this Model 3 so quick.

Fitted with some new wheels, this Tesla Model 3 Performance lays down a new 0 to 60 MPH record.

While we can’t say that the old record was smashed, it was indeed beaten. The old record stood at 3.13 seconds. The new record? Well, you’ll have to watch the video to find out, but we will say it’s almost identical.

Video description:

In this segment we take a brand new Performance Model 3 and run it through its paces. Then we upgrade the wheels and set a new 0-60 record!

We’d be willing to bet a new game is arising. One in which Tesla Model 3 Performance owners head out weekly to one-up the last record setter. How low can this 0 to 60 MPH time go? Well, the new, lower mark is set, so who’s next to drop it down more?