Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Rip Down 1/4-Mile In 11.77 Seconds

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

There’s seemingly no loss of traction throughout the run

Recently, there’s been plenty of discussion about the Tesla Model 3’s real-life performance figures. Unlike some car makers that overestimate the performance of their vehicles, for Tesla, it seems the other way around happened. Consequently, there’s lately been a boatload of videos attesting to the Model 3’s real-world performance. In most of these videos, the Model 3 Performance beats the odds and goes faster from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) than what Tesla’s own claims go for.

After all, we’ve seen all versions of the entry-level all-electric sedan plow through drag strips, acceleration runs and different high-speed situations. For most, the Tesla claimed performance numbers were way pessimistic, as these Model 3s have been going faster than envisioned even by the car maker.

Tesla specifications state that the Model 3 Dual Motor AWD can sprint from 0-60 mph (0-100km/h) time of 4.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 140 mph (225km/h). For the Long Range RWD, Tesla claims a sprint from 0-60mph (0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds. However, the Model 3 Performance takes the cake. With a 0-60mph (0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds, the vehicle is capable of beating the likes of a BMW M3 or a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG and the Audi RS4 with ease. And mind you, these are some serious performance oriented machines.

The video gives you a taste of how fast the Model 3 Performance actually is. The vehicle ran at the local drag racing event, posting a seriously impressive 1/4 mile time. This Model 3 Performance ran the track in a whopping 11.771 seconds, posting an exit speed of 113.55 miles per hour (182km/h). But, the most impressive thing is how easy the vehicle plows through the track, seemingly not losing traction even once. You can see the Model 3’s track run in the video above