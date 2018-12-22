Watch Tesla Model 3 Mid Range Hit 60 MPH Quicker Than Advertised

11 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It seems Tesla has again underrated the performance potential of one of its cars.

Tesla seems to like to underpromise and overdeliver. That appears to be true with the Model 3 Mid Range, too.

No, we’re not discussing range here. Rather, the focus is on 0 to 60 MPH acceleration times.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 Mid Range is officially listed as capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 MPH in 5.6 seconds, but as it turns out, this Tesla Model 3 is far quicker than that.

If you’re interested in range figures and efficiency for the Model 3 Mid Range, then here are those specs:

260 miles of rated range (city, highway, combined breakdown at bottom of post)

128 MPGe city

117 MPGe highway

123 MPGe combined

And here’s the Tesla-provided image listing 0 to 60 MPH:

Check out the video above to see what time the Model 3 Mid Range is actually capable of in the dash to 60.

Video description: