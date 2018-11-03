  1. Home
Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Lose Control At High Speed

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

This is some seriously scary stuff.

Approaching top speed, the Tesla Model 3 loses control and goes into a crazy spin.

Imagine, for a moment, that you hop in your car for a run out to the flats. Your goal is to hit top speed, but instead you end up in a wild spin that’s both terrifying and potentially life-threatening.

Well, that’s a risk you assume in partaking in such an endeavor, but it’s not the anticipated outcome.

Luckily, the car’s very low center of gravity prevents it from rolling, not once, but twice. The third time might not be the charm though, so the driver stops at two.

And yes, the sand was soft and warnings were posted. So, it seems the driver was prepped and ready for the outcome, which is joyful, provided the end result is what’s witnessed in the video.

Fittingly, the soundtrack is perfect, featuring Kenny Loggins’ “Highway To The Danger Zone.”

Video description:

We push the Tesla to its limits, going (almost) 0-155MPH!

The Tesla also spins out the second time, going 130MPH!

36 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Lose Control At High Speed"

techlover

Children.

3 hours ago
Hauer

Nice wording.

3 hours ago
loverofcars

Thanks

1 hour ago
Hauer

Text is wrong.
The Model 3 did not lose control.
Something else was faulty.

3 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Yeah, something located between the driver’s ears is faulty.

It wasn’t bad enough he risked his own life with reckless driving; he had a passenger too! But at least he didn’t perform such dangerous maneuvers on public roads.

1 hour ago
Adam

Watch driver loose control of car driving at high speeds. Really?? Say it ain’t so.

“Hotrod.com”

Q: How slick is the surface? (Salt flats)
—Mark Marshall

A: If there’s been moderate rain in the months before the event, with winds to smooth and dry the surface, the salt can be hard enough to show black tire marks. If there’s been no rain, the salt can get too dry, crack, and provide poor grip. Worst is a very wet course, which is about as slick as an inch of mud. The ever-thinning salt crust due to mining is also a problem, as tires can dig down to the mud.

Headlines like the one in this article is what leads to companies like Tesla to remove or not implement features to keep their name out of the headlines.

2 hours ago
Manitou202

Could it be related to aerodynamics? Lift at high speed?

When the Audi TT was originally launched they had numerous high speed crashes on the autobahn due to the lift created. Audi ended adding a small spoiler and changed the suspension to compensate.

Those speeds aren’t a real life scenario in the US, but in Germany it could be a serious issue. It will be interesting to see if people report issues when sales in Europe pick up.

2 hours ago
zzzzzzzzzz

Hmm, do you mean heirs will report issue?
Such things are usually tested on performance cars at design stage. These big raising spoilers on 911 are not for looks, even if they add drag.
Model S P had small spoiler.

2 hours ago
Dave_the_braver

It was due to soft sand … any car would have spun out likely with worse results.

Vote Up9-4Vote Down Reply
J.Perot

Totally driver error! What a dip stick.

2 hours ago
Ziv

He not only didn’t turn into the slide, after a couple seconds he turned out of it which is why the car finished the 180. Was he ignorant of what he was doing, or did he initiate a 180 at 130 mph? Salt flats aren’t perfectly flat. If one of the wheels had dug in even a bit that car might have rolled several times.

1 hour ago
Clive

Correct.

Traveling a untraveled path makes it even worse.

58 minutes ago
Vexar

He is a Youtuber. The ones who are in the action/experiment space tend not to know what they are doing more often than not and fool a lot of people into thinking they are experts because they are popular. Populism is not success, it is not competence, and it is not worth trusting.
Notable recent Darwinian moments are easily found. Search Google News for “Youtube” and “die” and you’ll get at least two incidents in the news over the last week.
The younger generation is being taught to value populism above everything else. It is destroying them or killing them literally, and this brinkmanship with a Tesla on the salt flats is another example of refraining from common sense to reach the common viewer.

28 minutes ago
Kosh

He’s obviously never watched “Cars”. …..

1 minute ago
David Murray

Were they ever in any real danger? I mean, what are the chances of a car flipping over on such a flat surface with so little traction? Especially one with such a low center of gravity. being he was laughing about it, I suspect he’s done this sort of thing before and wasn’t worried about it.

2 hours ago
Ziv

I don’t think there was a huge chance of him flipping, but it was a real risk. Did you see how rough parts of the “flat” were?

1 hour ago
Dave S.

It’s been pretty dry in Utah this year, but early October was really wet. Speedweek is in August for a reason. Glad to see everything worked out for him. The salt flats really are the perfect place for these shenanigans.

2 hours ago
MoMac

Maybe not in the salt flats area, though.

Here is past weather for West Wendover, which is close to the salt flats and was mentioned in the video.

It rained on Oct 23 and Oct 4 according to link. I also looked at Salt Lake City — which is somewhat close to the salt flats — past weather and there was rain in October, but very few days of rain.

https://www.timeanddate.com/weather/usa/west-wendover/historic?month=10&year=2018

1 hour ago
Empire State

The video seems to present careless behavior.
Traveling at these speeds over unknown ground, not even a roadway, without any supplemental safety equipment, with a passenger may even be negligent.
I wonder if the operator even checked the air pressure, let alone adjusted it for the intended speeds, as recommended by Tesla and by the tire manufacturer.

2 hours ago
dennis98290

How about driver error. As the car begins to spin/veer to the left he does not turn into it, he does the opposite. Watch the steering wheel and the horizon at the same time! It may be hard to see if he turns into it at the beginning of the spin but while he’s clearly into the spin it is obviously he turns the steering wheel the wrong way.

2 hours ago
amt

The Salt Is Very Good For all the Nooks & Crannies In the Car Body , As It Starts Eating Away At it …

1 hour ago
Warren

Unless you have an i3.

1 hour ago
Clive

Might want to check the motor mounts…

1 hour ago
Cypress

Didn’t look that dangerous.

1 hour ago
dennis98290

Well he’s going sideways at 135 miles an hour. Sideways as in the passenger is looking out the side window seeing the world rushing towards her at 135 miles an hour. If it did roll how many times do you think it would have gone over? I would think at least five, guess the best way to answer that question is to look at NASCAR racing rollovers.

1 hour ago
Michael Will

Should have put navigation into mars mode

1 hour ago
F150 Brian

The driver does nothing to try to stop the spin – you need to steer in the direction you want to go to keep the wheels aligned with the direction of travel and let the rear end come back in line.
This person should stay in the south where there is no snow. They are not safe to travel on northern roads in the winter.
That was a drift into on-coming traffic on a highway – certain death even at moderate speed if there are cars coming the other way.

1 hour ago
dennis98290

I’m originally from Buffalo New York and I agree. Watch the steering wheel and the horizon, he doesn’t turn into it.

1 hour ago
philip d

I’m pretty familiar with driving on snow and ice but I don’t think I’ve ever tried to recover from a rear end drift at 135 mph on snow and ice. I think you’ve pretty much lost it at that point.

55 minutes ago
ModernMarvelFan

What is the top speed of Model 3 Performance on the race track?

1 hour ago
Clive

Poor Car !!!

1 hour ago
Gabriel

The soundtrack is not that fitting for me. Better use You Spin Me Round by Dead Or Alive.

55 minutes ago
Clive

I was think myself it was the music that might have caused the crash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGNiXGX2nLU

53 minutes ago
Bill Howland

Yeah, there is false assurance in the text of this article. At these speeds the weight of the battery will not help you, but will increase the energy available for a major catastrophe. They were dangerously at the limit of their tires’ sidewall withstand. I know, I know.. Where’s the proof? I’ll wait for the first good rollover.

Southern California people would probably think it is out of a Science Fiction movie – but every year a few teenagers manage to catapult their car unintentionally into the second floor of a two-story house, just by colliding with a little snow bank. 1/2 mv squared applied there also.

Only uninformed people laugh at this.

53 minutes ago