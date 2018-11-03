3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

This is some seriously scary stuff.

Approaching top speed, the Tesla Model 3 loses control and goes into a crazy spin.

Imagine, for a moment, that you hop in your car for a run out to the flats. Your goal is to hit top speed, but instead you end up in a wild spin that’s both terrifying and potentially life-threatening.

Well, that’s a risk you assume in partaking in such an endeavor, but it’s not the anticipated outcome.

Luckily, the car’s very low center of gravity prevents it from rolling, not once, but twice. The third time might not be the charm though, so the driver stops at two.

And yes, the sand was soft and warnings were posted. So, it seems the driver was prepped and ready for the outcome, which is joyful, provided the end result is what’s witnessed in the video.

Fittingly, the soundtrack is perfect, featuring Kenny Loggins’ “Highway To The Danger Zone.”

Video description: