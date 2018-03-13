Watch Tesla Model 3 Frunk Get Stripped

15 hours ago by Mark Kane

Here are two very interesting videos of Tesla Model 3 exploration by the Ingineerix.

The first video shows frunk exploration.

“We tear open the front of the Model 3 and dive in! Excuse me where I say “Model S” a few times instead of Model 3. Still too new to remember!”

The second video is frunk timelapse, while the third one is the second part of the exploration – The Dark Side.

“We tear open the underside of the Model 3 and pop in for a look!”

A real treat for those interested in Tesla engineering.

You can read the Reddit for Q & A here.

Hat tip to Blaine!