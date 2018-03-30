Watch Tesla Model 3 Hit The Dyno Just 1-Hour After Delivery

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Mountain Pass Performance takes its brand-new Tesla Model 3 directly to the dyno.

We’ve shared Sasha Anis’ videos and stories before, as Mountain Pass Performance and On Point Dyno are friends of Inside EVs. Mountain Pass recently developed and tested some new aftermarket performance parts for the Tesla Model 3, including coilovers and suspension arms.

Sasha admits that he and his team are very impressed with the car. As you can see, he has to play around a bit to “trick” the car’s traction control. In the end, with an 80 percent charge, the Model 3 nets an impressive 340 horsepower at the wheels. Torque measurements came out about the same.

In the coming days, he will be providing information about a number of other tests prior to fitting the new Model 3 with Mountain Pass upgrades.