Watch Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Dash to 60 MPH

8 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The Model 3 Dual Motor AWD accelerates quicker than what the company itself estimates

The Tesla Model 3 comes with some pretty impressive acceleration numbers. However, judging by the recent owner’s accounts and videos of the non-performance version of the Dual Motor AWD Model 3, the vehicle is capable of beating its own company’s performance figures.

Tesla claims that the Model 3 Dual Motor AWD can sprint from 0-60 mph (0-100km/h) time of 4.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 140 mph (225km/h). Tesla claims the vehicle comes with 310 miles (500km) of range – putting it in the same range vicinity as the Performance and Long Range RWD versions of the same. The latter can sprint from 0-60mph (0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds and 5.1 seconds, respectively. Nothing to be trifled with, especially in a mid-size family sedan.

Although this data may be completely true, some owners have actually experienced better performance from their Model 3 Dual Motor AWD vehicles. One of them is an r/TeslaMotors subreddit member u/Cynapse, who carried out two 0-60 mph runs in his electric car. One of those runs saw the vehicle hitting 60mph (97km/h) in 4.33 seconds – 0.17 seconds faster than what Tesla estimates. Another Dual Motor AWD owner who goes by the username Geek Hero on YouTube posted another 4.30 seconds 0-60mph (0-97km/h) run.

A similar occurrence happened with every vehicle in the Model 3 range so far. When the Long Range variant was released, it was also tested doing half a second faster acceleration times than Tesla’s own estimates. However, when Tesla later updated the Model 3, the Long Range acceleration runs ran a bit more within Tesla’s own 5.1-second estimate. The Model 3 Performance runs showed how the vehicle – when fully charged – was capable of hitting 60 mph in 3.18 seconds, even when equipped with stock tires. Even without a full charge, VBOX runs of the Model 3 Performance resulted in a consistent 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time of 3.3 seconds.

Grab a few moments and watch the Model 3 Dual Motor AWD sprint from 0-60 mph )0-97km/h) in the video above.

Source: Teslarati