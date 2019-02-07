Watch Tesla Model 3 Drag Race Audi RS7: Video
The all-electric sedan versus the hot version of the Audi S7.
This matchup pits the Tesla Model 3 Performance against the Audi RS7.
We should note that this particular Audi is tuned. It’s not stock. Meanwhile, the Model 3 is as it rolls off the factory floor. Meaning, it is indeed stock. the Model 3 puts down a solid time of 11.79 seconds in the quarter-mile race, but is that fast enough to hold off the Audi?
Check out this short clip of a Tesla Model 3 on the track racing against an Audi RS7. Does the electric car win yet again? Or has it met its match in the form of this pumped up Audi?
Watch the video to find out.
Audi RS7 specs:
- MSRP: From $113,900
- Horsepower: 560 to 605 hp
- Engine: 4.0 L V8
- Curb weight: 4,497 lbs
- MPG: 14 city / 24 highway
Telsa Model 3 Performance specs:
- 450 horsepower
- 471 lb-ft of torque
