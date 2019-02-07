Watch This Tesla Model 3 General Assembly Video

17 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Now available in 17 countries.

Sure, it’s just a quick little clip featuring a couple of the processes for assembling the Model 3, but still, it’s entertaining to watch. There are frickin’ Kuka robots putting on wheels. What’s not to like.

And there’s even that little note on availability, which recently went from 2 countries to 17 with deliveries now underway in Europe.

Soon, more countries will be added into the Model 3 mix, like those that have the steering wheels on the wrong side (sarcasm intended).

See the Tesla Model 3 spring to life right before your eyes in this slick and quick video from Tesla.

Made in California. Available in 17 countries and counting. — Tesla (@Tesla) February 7, 2019