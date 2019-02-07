  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Watch This Tesla Model 3 General Assembly Video

Watch This Tesla Model 3 General Assembly Video

17 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Now available in 17 countries.

Sure, it’s just a quick little clip featuring a couple of the processes for assembling the Model 3, but still, it’s entertaining to watch. There are frickin’ Kuka robots putting on wheels. What’s not to like.

More Model 3 News
Tesla Model 3 Charges At 117-kW On CCS
First-Ever Tesla Model 3 Delivered In Europe
Tesla Model 3 Battery Drain While Parked In Cold For 10 Days: Video

And there’s even that little note on availability, which recently went from 2 countries to 17 with deliveries now underway in Europe.

Soon, more countries will be added into the Model 3 mix, like those that have the steering wheels on the wrong side (sarcasm intended).

See the Tesla Model 3 spring to life right before your eyes in this slick and quick video from Tesla.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Made in California. Available in 17 countries and counting. www.tesla.com

A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!