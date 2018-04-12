Watch Tesla Model 3 Go 0 To 60 MPH In Just 4.71 Seconds

12 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The Tesla Model 3 continues to exceed the automaker’s estimates and people’s expectations when it comes to acceleration.

According to Tesla, the current Model 3 Long Range has a 5.1-second zero-to-60-mph time. With many automakers, especially when it comes to ICE cars, it’s often hard to achieve or beat the time specified by the manufacturer … unless, of course, something is modified. This hasn’t been the case with Tesla vehicles, and software updates stand to make them even faster.

The Tesla Model 3 wasn’t touted as a performance vehicle, at least not like the Model S or X. It’s a Tesla, so one would expect that it would follow in the footsteps of the rest of the automaker’s lineup, at least to a degree.

But, keep in mind that the current version is the Long Range, meaning it has a large battery pack, but it’s not a dual-motor all-wheel-drive performance car.

Nonetheless, it has been proven time and time again to hold its own better than most expected. For a non-performance compact sedan, getting in well under the five-second mark is no slouch.

In this video, he gets 4.71 seconds in his Model 3 and 4.09 seconds in his Model S 75D, which Tesla rates at 4.2 seconds.

It will be really interesting to see what kind of acceleration the dual-motor variant delivers. Any guesses? Let us know in the comment section below.