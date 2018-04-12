Watch Tesla Model 3 Go 0 To 60 MPH In Just 4.71 Seconds
The Tesla Model 3 continues to exceed the automaker’s estimates and people’s expectations when it comes to acceleration.
According to Tesla, the current Model 3 Long Range has a 5.1-second zero-to-60-mph time. With many automakers, especially when it comes to ICE cars, it’s often hard to achieve or beat the time specified by the manufacturer … unless, of course, something is modified. This hasn’t been the case with Tesla vehicles, and software updates stand to make them even faster.
The Tesla Model 3 wasn’t touted as a performance vehicle, at least not like the Model S or X. It’s a Tesla, so one would expect that it would follow in the footsteps of the rest of the automaker’s lineup, at least to a degree.
But, keep in mind that the current version is the Long Range, meaning it has a large battery pack, but it’s not a dual-motor all-wheel-drive performance car.
Nonetheless, it has been proven time and time again to hold its own better than most expected. For a non-performance compact sedan, getting in well under the five-second mark is no slouch.
In this video, he gets 4.71 seconds in his Model 3 and 4.09 seconds in his Model S 75D, which Tesla rates at 4.2 seconds.
It will be really interesting to see what kind of acceleration the dual-motor variant delivers. Any guesses? Let us know in the comment section below.
Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube:
I bought the Dragy GPS performance car tracker. This will give you a readout on your phone of your performance. I tested my S 75D and my 3 0-30 and 0-60. I was very happy with the results of both. Tesla likes to underpromise when it comes to power. Pick up one of these Dragy devices and test your car.
For article: “It will be really interesting to see what kind of acceleration the dual-motor [Model 3a] variant delivers. Any guesses? ”
Perhaps under-rated at 4.1 with actual sub 4. Also perhaps Tesla is software limiting acceleration to get wider fleet data to validate components stress handling before downstream OTA upping acceleration performance.
Tesla may also software limit Model 3 performance version to maintain a performance gap between it and Model S.
Wild speculation… likely wrong.
Yup, I own a Vbox and Dragy device. The Dragy unit is very very impressive for 1/3 the price of my Vbox.
I just posted the other day about how some manufacturers report results only achieved with a professional driver, while others underrate their vehicles:
“Oh by the way, here is the 2017 i3 Vs. the Bolt from 0-60mph Chevy claims 6.4 sec Vs. 7.2 for the BMW. So the Bolt is supposed to walk away from the BMW. But I just don’t see it happening. FYI…the BMW can pull a 6.4 sec 0-60MPH on the Vbox, and C/D tested 6.5 seconds in their compare. So again, BMW is an overachiever in acceleration and range. There is no other mainstream EV in the 20-35 kWh battery range that is even close to the BMW in acceleration. The Bolt has nearly double the capacity and around 80ft LB more of torque and still has trouble keeping pace with the BMW”
That’s what happens with FWD…
Model 3 Dual motor 3.7 sec 0-60mph
“That was a professional driver. It wasn’t me”
4.6 advertised, 4.1 actual
Dashboard for Tesla phone app will do this as well. The ‘speed clocking’ feature — https://sg57productions.com/dashboardfortesla
You set it to which test you want and then it collects the data and stops when it hits that speed (30, 60, quarter, etc). — for use by professional drivers on closed roads only 😉
Funny, “We drove around to heat up the motor”
Pretty much ICE thinking, I guess, because I would certainly warm up the battery, but rather freeze the motor and inverter to get more amp thrue.
Who want to try that?
This test needs to be done in both directions and the results averaged; no info give about how level this quarter mile is or about wind, two way testing mostly eliminates these unknowns.
Regardless the greater outperformance (from manufacturer claims) by the M3 is interesting.