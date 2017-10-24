Watch Robots Carve Out Nissan’s LEAF-Based Electric CUV – Video
3 hours ago by Eric Loveday 2Comments
They even do a little dance at the end to celebrate their accomplishment in creating what looks to be Nissan’s next electric vehicle, a CUV/SUV.
In preparation for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which opens to the media starting October 25, Nissan is showing off a bit more of what appears to be its future LEAF-based electric CUV/SUV.
We first came across this embiggened LEAF just a week ago when Nissan put out a teaser video featuring a darkened silhouette (see image below) of what appeared to be a bulkier LEAF. Now, we see robots carving out what seems to be the same vehicle out of a block of the white stuff.
What do we know of this electric CUV/SUV? Nothing other than it should launch in 2019, likely be LEAF-based and will come to the segment with an affordable price. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait until at least tomorrow for more details – hopefully ‘this’ is ‘that’ vehicle!
Video description:
The countdown to the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show begins!
Join Nissan for the reveal of a new concept model that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.
Nissan will show a number of exciting concept cars and production vehicles at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, giving customers a glimpse of the company’s newest and future innovations.
The 45th Tokyo Motor Show, held at Tokyo Big Sight, is open to the public from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5. Press days are Oct. 25-26.
The Nissan booth, in East Hall 5, will feature a “spiral” design theme symbolizing the company’s past, present and future commitment to making exciting products.
A simulator will let visitors experience the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.
http://www.autoexpress.co.uk/nissan/101443/new-nissan-electric-suv-concept-teased-ahead-of-tokyo-debut
The front end of the prototype looks complete at 0:26. Then at 0:28 when the robots begin dancing it is a different prototype with a different front end.
Strange. Which front end is the actual design I wonder. The one at the end looks weird. The one before 0:28 looks more like a Nissan with the drop down chrome inverted truncated triangle.