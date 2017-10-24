Watch Robots Carve Out Nissan’s LEAF-Based Electric CUV – Video

3 hours ago by Eric Loveday

They even do a little dance at the end to celebrate their accomplishment in creating what looks to be Nissan’s next electric vehicle, a CUV/SUV.

In preparation for the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, which opens to the media starting October 25, Nissan is showing off a bit more of what appears to be its future LEAF-based electric CUV/SUV.

We first came across this embiggened LEAF just a week ago when Nissan put out a teaser video featuring a darkened silhouette (see image below) of what appeared to be a bulkier LEAF. Now, we see robots carving out what seems to be the same vehicle out of a block of the white stuff.

What do we know of this electric CUV/SUV? Nothing other than it should launch in 2019, likely be LEAF-based and will come to the segment with an affordable price. Beyond that, we’ll have to wait until at least tomorrow for more details – hopefully ‘this’ is ‘that’ vehicle!

Video description: