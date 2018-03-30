Watch Roborace Complete Autonomous Run At Goodwood

2 H BY MOTORSPORT.COM

Roborace completes its first autonomous hillclimb run during Goodwood test session

During the week of Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018, Roborace completed the vaunted hillclimb during an early morning test session with Robocar, the world’s first autonomous race car. This accomplishment was made without the assistance of a safety driver.

This feat in combination with the runs over race weekend marks a milestone moment at Goodwood, making Roborace the first-ever autonomous race car to complete the hillclimb at the Festival of Speed.

“Roborace plays an important role in the future of mobility, challenging public perceptions and providing a platform to advance new technologies,” said Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Duke of Richmond and Founder of the Festival of Speed. “This makes them the perfect partner to undertake this significant feat.”

To commemorate the historic accomplishment, the entire run was recorded with a 360 camera system mounted on the fuselage of Robocar. The content was captured for Robocar VR, a custom virtual reality experience debuting inside the Future Lab at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018.

