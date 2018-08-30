Watch Tesla Model X Crush Lamborghini Urus, AMG G63, Range Rover

Now, didn’t we say we love drag races? This time, however, the race would be between four formidable SUVs with unfathomable power ratings inside their bonnets.

The main character here is the Model X, which stands as the “SUV” among the electric vehicle range of Tesla.

The main antagonists of this drag race episode of CarWow are one German, one Italian, and one British: the Mercedes-AMG G63, the Lamborghini Urus, and the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR.

The three contenders are beaming with power outputs, starting with the Mercedes-AMG G63, which packs a 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8 under its hood. It’s capable of producing 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, sending those power on all fours.

Next is the Urus, which is regarded as among the most-powerful SUVs that have ever been made, not to mention, the most practical Lamborghini to roll out of its production line. It’s powered by a 4.0L biturbocharged V8, producing 650 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, catapulting the SUV from zero to 62 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds.

The British contender, the Range Rover Sport SVR, packs its own brand of punch underneath its stylish body. Under its hood resides a 5.0L supercharged V8 from the Jaguar F-Type that can produce 575 hp. It can sprint to 60 mph in just four seconds.

While the contenders of this ultimate SUV drag race produce outstanding numbers on each of their spec sheets, the Tesla Model X is no pushover. The particular variant in this race is a P100D performance version, which could produce up to 772 horsepower coupled with instantaneous torque delivery that EVs are known for. 0 to 60 mph? That’s just 2.9 seconds for the Tesla Model X.

Now, which one’s going to win this ultimate SUV drag and rolling race? Watch the video above to find out.