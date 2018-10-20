Polestar 1 Testing Includes Doing 137 MPH On Wet Curves
It’s an evaluation of the car’s handling prowess … and the driver’s courage.
Polestar is full-speed ahead with the testing of its first production car. Recently, we’ve seen the company evaluating the hybrid’s structure in crash testing, but now we’re getting a look at research of a more dramatic nature. By dramatic, we mean hitting takeoff velocities for jumbo jets on a wet, banked track. Yikes.
The focus of this video is evaluating the Polestar 1’s chassis dynamics, and as you can see the engineers aren’t letting any grass grow. Part of the process includes dialing in the steering responsiveness as well as adjusting the car’s torque vectoring system, not to mention overall suspension tuning.
“Whenever you drive Polestar 1, you should immediately feel like you are in control and that the car is ready to respond to your input, no matter what you want to do,” said Joakim Rydholm, Polestar’s chief test driver.
Once this dynamic round of testing is completed, Polestar will begin manufacturing the next round of prototype vehicles at the company’s new manufacturing plant in Chengdu, China. That’s slated to begin early next year, and will mark the final round of Polestar 1 prototypes before official production begins. If all goes according to plan, that should happen mid-2019 with cars hitting dealerships for the 2020 model year.
Judging by what we’ve seen so far, it should be quite a machine.
1 Comment on "Polestar 1 Testing Includes Doing 137 MPH On Wet Curves"
Old school grill’s gotta go.