Watch Nissan’s Oldest & Newest Electric Cars Run Side-By-Side
APR 8 2018 BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 6
Nissan boasts 70 years of EV heritage and you can see it all right here in under four minutes.
We’ve shared some stories and video footage over the years of early electric vehicles. It’s interesting to know that electric cars actually preceded gas-powered cars. In fact, around the turn of the century, electric vehicles outsold gas cars. The first of these were simply horse-drawn carriages, with no horses, but rather a battery and motor for propulsion.
Sadly, it wasn’t long before ICE cars took over and dominated, as they continue to do so today. This is not to say that many automakers didn’t still dabble with the technology over the years.
Few people are aware that Nissan was working on electric vehicles long before the present-day all-electric LEAF (which is the best-selling electric car of all time, at least on a global level).
Nissan’s first EV was a prototype, two-seat electric truck called the Tama. The automaker went on to produce a two-door, four-seat electric car shortly thereafter.
The current model year brings the all-new second-generation 2018 Nissan LEAF, which will soon come with a larger battery and more range. The automaker has also announced that it will begin to significantly expand upon its EV lineup in the near future.
Video Description via Nissan on YouTube:
Nissan has been a pioneer in creating and developing electric vehicles (EV). With 70 years of EV heritage, built on the legacy of Prince Motors, Nissan’s goal is to bring the benefits of EV to more people in more places.
In 1947, the company succeeded in creating a prototype 2-seater truck (500kg load capacity) with a 4.5hp motor and a new body design. It was named “Tama” after the area where it was produced. Its top speed was 34km/h. Next, they created their first passenger car: with 2 doors and seating for 4, it boasted a top speed of 35km/h and a cruising range of 65km on a single charge.
While much has changed, in design and technology, since the Tama’s debut, many of the same features and benefits remain and seen in the new Nissan LEAF.
Neat subject for an article (-: Kudos!
For those interested in a few more details,
https://www.nissan-global.com/EN/HERITAGE/tama_electric.html
3.3kW motor, ~6.5kWh battery and 35km/h top speed.
It’s mentioned they were used as cabs… I wonder where they were charged…
With 70 years of Ev heritage, we bring a new electric car to the market without thermal management systems!
KUDOS NISSAN!
+1
As the American hedonism slows down and technology, especially from Asia, moves out front, humanity will move away from warring for petrol products and find peace in renewable energy. Now that the dangerous nuclear follies are proven wrong (American designs at Fukoshima), we return to Mother Earth and her Solar, Wind, Wave, Hydro, Tidal, Geothermal , for clean and renewable energy.
Please Google Military uses aluminum powder for H2 production (copy and paste this into your browser)
If I ever start an electric car company, the first ten thousand are going to be styled like utilitarian trucks and all of them will be painted Tama tan.
I love look of these that much.
I was hoping to see the Nissan Altra, circa 1998, a SUV wagon with e-rayLithium Ion batteries and a 100 range. A compliance car for sure, and a bright chartreuse paint job.