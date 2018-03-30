Watch New Nissan LEAF NISMO Out On The Test Track
Nissan’s recently unveiled LEAF NISMO looks sporty, but performance enhancement are on the rather mild side.
The Japanese manufacturer presents the new LEAF NISMO at the factory test track in Oppama. The clip focuses mostly on appearance, though acceleration will be stronger due to a more responsive acceleration pedal and some chip tuning.
“The Nissan LEAF NISMO features a custom tuning computer for more responsive acceleration, custom tires and suspension for improved handling and ride comfort, and stylish exterior and interior design.”
It’s a let down to see that since the introduction of the LEAF NISMO RC racing concept model several years ago, NISMO has failed to bring to the LEAF any real serious performance upgrades.
Sales of LEAF NISMO start in Japan on July 31.
5 Comments on "Watch New Nissan LEAF NISMO Out On The Test Track"
I hope they will sell just the body kit
With not await the upgrade with a 60 kWh battery / stronger motor, available next year, sporting the new ‘E-Plus’ badge?
Would make more sense to me, maybe that will indeed be the NISMO LEAF for the global market ?!
Dynamic B-roll, it is not
There was nothing in that video I would call exciting. This badge job if I’ve ever seen one.
Nissan did this for the 1st gen Leaf also many years ago in Japan only.