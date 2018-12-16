Watch The NIO ES6 Livestream Here: Plus Specs & Pricing

3 H BY MARK KANE

Here is the NIO ES6, the 5-seat premium SUV for China

Yesterday (December 15, 2018) was NIO Day – a special event held in China to unveil the all-new NIO ES6. We just watched the livestream and must admit that the ES6 makes a great first impression upon us.

The Chinese manufacturer will introduce the ES6 in June 2019 offering two versions – Standard and Performance, differing in the drive (both dual motor all-wheel drive) and some equipment. The Performance ES6 gets 400 kW of power and 725 Nm of torque and can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds. It’s not only quick, but also quicker than any premium SUV competitors in its price range.

NIO developed and produces electric motors on its own. In the Performance version, there is a 160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front (for efficiency) and 240 kW induction motor in the rear (for performance). In the case of the Standard version, there are two 160 kW permanent magnet motors for total 320 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds.

There are also two battery options:

70 kWh

84 kWh

Batteries are liquid cooled. NIO uses the first NCM811 type of lithium-ion cells (only 10% of cobalt content), which are rated for 170 Wh/kg. The 84 kWh will be good for some 510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC).

Battery pack size is same as in case of NIO ES8 (70 kWh), which is important because of the battery swap system along highways in China. Moreover, in 2019, NIO will offer battery upgrades to 84 kWh for current ES8 owners.

NIO ES6 Performance specs:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 430 km (267 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

system output: 400 kW (160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and 240 kW induction motor in the rear) and 725 Nm of torque

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

NIO ES6 Standard specs:

70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)

480 km (298 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 410 km (255 miles) with 70 kWh battery

or dual motor all-wheel drive

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

system output: 320 kW (two 160 kW permanent magnet motors)

top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)

Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m

NIO ES6 body structure is made from high-strength aluminum and carbon fiber. The company expects a five-star rating in crash tests and says that torsional stiffness of the car is (44,930 Nm/Deg), which is about twice the Tesla Model X.

From a safety perspective important is braking distance from 100 to 0 km/h in just 33.9 m.

The NIO ES6 as standard is equipped for fully autonomous driving in the future (hardware-ready), using Mobileye EyeQ4 system and a lot of cameras – similar to Tesla (as you can see so far there are a lot of similarities in overall approach). Currently, the car will have the NIO Pilot assist system.

The prices are (before subsidies):

Standard (320 kW, 70 kWh): 358,000 yuan (≈$51,827)

Standard (320 kW, 84 kWh): 408,000 yuan (≈$59,065)

Performance (400 kW, 70 kWh): 398,000 yuan (≈$57,617)

Performance (400 kW, 84 kWh): 448,000 yuan (≈$64,856)

As you can see, the cost of upgrade from 70 to 84 kWh is 50,000 yuan (≈$7,238) for 14 kWh or 40,000 yuan (≈$5,790) for more power.