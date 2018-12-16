Watch The NIO ES6 Livestream Here: Plus Specs & Pricing
Here is the NIO ES6, the 5-seat premium SUV for China
Yesterday (December 15, 2018) was NIO Day – a special event held in China to unveil the all-new NIO ES6. We just watched the livestream and must admit that the ES6 makes a great first impression upon us.
The Chinese manufacturer will introduce the ES6 in June 2019 offering two versions – Standard and Performance, differing in the drive (both dual motor all-wheel drive) and some equipment. The Performance ES6 gets 400 kW of power and 725 Nm of torque and can do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds. It’s not only quick, but also quicker than any premium SUV competitors in its price range.
NIO developed and produces electric motors on its own. In the Performance version, there is a 160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front (for efficiency) and 240 kW induction motor in the rear (for performance). In the case of the Standard version, there are two 160 kW permanent magnet motors for total 320 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds.
There are also two battery options:
- 70 kWh
- 84 kWh
Batteries are liquid cooled. NIO uses the first NCM811 type of lithium-ion cells (only 10% of cobalt content), which are rated for 170 Wh/kg. The 84 kWh will be good for some 510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC).
Battery pack size is same as in case of NIO ES8 (70 kWh), which is important because of the battery swap system along highways in China. Moreover, in 2019, NIO will offer battery upgrades to 84 kWh for current ES8 owners.
NIO ES6 Performance specs:
- 70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)
- 510 km (317 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 430 km (267 miles) with 70 kWh battery
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds
- system output: 400 kW (160 kW permanent magnet motor in the front and 240 kW induction motor in the rear) and 725 Nm of torque
- top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
- Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m
NIO ES6 Standard specs:
- 70 kWh or 84 kWh battery (liquid cooled, NCM811 cells, 170 Wh/kg)
- 480 km (298 miles) of range (NEDC) with 84 kWh battery or 410 km (255 miles) with 70 kWh battery
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds
- system output: 320 kW (two 160 kW permanent magnet motors)
- top speed of 200 km/h (124 mph)
- Length: 4.85 m, width: 2 m and wheelbase 2.9 m
NIO ES6 body structure is made from high-strength aluminum and carbon fiber. The company expects a five-star rating in crash tests and says that torsional stiffness of the car is (44,930 Nm/Deg), which is about twice the Tesla Model X.
From a safety perspective important is braking distance from 100 to 0 km/h in just 33.9 m.
The NIO ES6 as standard is equipped for fully autonomous driving in the future (hardware-ready), using Mobileye EyeQ4 system and a lot of cameras – similar to Tesla (as you can see so far there are a lot of similarities in overall approach). Currently, the car will have the NIO Pilot assist system.
The prices are (before subsidies):
- Standard (320 kW, 70 kWh): 358,000 yuan (≈$51,827)
- Standard (320 kW, 84 kWh): 408,000 yuan (≈$59,065)
- Performance (400 kW, 70 kWh): 398,000 yuan (≈$57,617)
- Performance (400 kW, 84 kWh): 448,000 yuan (≈$64,856)
As you can see, the cost of upgrade from 70 to 84 kWh is 50,000 yuan (≈$7,238) for 14 kWh or 40,000 yuan (≈$5,790) for more power.
Categories: NIO
Leave a Reply
15 Comments on "Watch The NIO ES6 Livestream Here: Plus Specs & Pricing"
Model 3 killer
yeah…. well… is it any good?
Good to see them bringing second model so quickly after ES8. Hopefully they are also have small and cheaper SUVs in plans.
So will NIO actually offer this vehicle for sale in the United States? Or is the USD pricing conversion done just to make the announcement relatable? (Which I do appreciate btw b/c I don’t know squat about the yuan!)
I stopped watching when they showed Tesla x100D 0-100 acceleration at 4.9 .
that is the number stated by tesla on their website.
0-60 in 4.9 sec?
Model X P100D is a high-performance model – and it moves like it. Its range is 289 miles, and thanks to Ludicrous Speed mode, it can go from zero to 60 mph in a breathtaking 2.9 seconds – faster than almost every sports car.
Why?
cuz making Tesla less impressive triggers him as a tesla fanboi.
You are bound to be a fanboi of something!!
Range and acceleration don’t really match rated power and battery capacity. The 84 kWh version has less NEDC range than the Bolt and the 400 kW version had about the same 0-100 kph time as the 295 kW Jaguar i-Pace.
Maybe usable capacity of battery is a lot less, like on the Audi eTron. For the acceleration I have no explanation.
The inside of this car is not at all to my taste but otherwise the value proposition (price/specs) is amazingly good, that Chinese market will be a tough nut to crack for cars no locally produced. Nio seems an immensely competent company, I mean bringing so rapidly two cars to market with such good specs and price points.
ok, if u know the ES8 run 200km only in reality ,then the spec are just a numbers