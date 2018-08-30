Watch This New Tesla Spec Ad

6 H BY ELECTRICCARSTV

Tesla doesn’t advertise, but there’s still this.

Many people came forward during the Tesla Project Loveday ad campaign. Why not? Nothing to lose, right? Make a commercial and see if perhaps you can not only get an awesome prize from Tesla, but also show the world that you’re good at what you do. Sadly, the competition ended up awarding those with money, equipment, and expertise beyond what the average Joe or Jane might have had available in order to do a decent job.

This saga continues, of course. While round two of our hopeful Tesla Project Loveday commercial movie concept failed miserably (although we may make another decent stab at it in the near future), people are still out there working their magic and making Tesla ads. Again, we have to seriously consider the fact that while some of these fans are doing this in their spare time since they find it fun, while others are surely trying to get eyes on their skills. Nonetheless, it’s another nice share showcasing Tesla’s success and immediate domination in the EV segment.

