  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Watch This New Tesla Spec Ad

Watch This New Tesla Spec Ad

6 H BY ELECTRICCARSTV 5

Tesla doesn’t advertise, but there’s still this.

Many people came forward during the Tesla Project Loveday ad campaign. Why not? Nothing to lose, right? Make a commercial and see if perhaps you can not only get an awesome prize from Tesla, but also show the world that you’re good at what you do. Sadly, the competition ended up awarding those with money, equipment, and expertise beyond what the average Joe or Jane might have had available in order to do a decent job.

Tesla Commercial-Related Content:
Tesla Announces Top 10 Project Loveday Entries, Wants You To Pick Top 3
Fan-Made Tesla Commercial Asks You To Reevaluate Your Own Life - Video
Watch Cadillac Take Shot At Tesla In New Commercial

This saga continues, of course. While round two of our hopeful Tesla Project Loveday commercial movie concept failed miserably (although we may make another decent stab at it in the near future), people are still out there working their magic and making Tesla ads. Again, we have to seriously consider the fact that while some of these fans are doing this in their spare time since they find it fun, while others are surely trying to get eyes on their skills. Nonetheless, it’s another nice share showcasing Tesla’s success and immediate domination in the EV segment.

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

TESLA MODEL S

19 photos
Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Michael's Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S, Image Credit: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model S, Image Credit: Tesla Tesla Mode Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S Tesla Model S P100D Inside the Tesla Model S, Image Credit: Tesla Tesla Model S Interior, Image Credit: Tesla Inside a Tesla Model S

TESLA MODEL X

Tesla Model X at Supercharger
29 photos
Tesla Model X at a Supercharger Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X (wallpaper 2,560x) Tesla says they know the issues with current Model 3 production, but didn't say that the issue had (as of yet) been resolved. Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X Tesla Model X In White (click for high resolution) Tesla Model X (click for high resolution) As Seen With Skis Tesla Informs Model X Reservation Holders That It Will Be Opening Up More Configurations Soon, Hopes To Release All By Year's End Tesla Model X (click for high resolution) Tesla Model X Tesla Model X 3rd Row Seats Latching Mechanism Found Not Suitable For Europe Tesla Model X Interior/Belts Tesla Model X Gets 6-Seat Option New Design Studio Pictures Show What The Tesla Model X Can Accomodate Tesla Model X Roofline

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Watch This New Tesla Spec Ad"

newest oldest most voted
William L

Great video

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Prad Bitt

Nails it!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
CDAVIS

Perfect…

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

It was Aight…….

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Benz

Look at his emotions when he says: “We will work harder”.

Determination of the highest level.

Great video

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago