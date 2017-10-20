Watch New Tesla Roadster Accelerate Lightning Quick In Maximum Plaid Mode – Videos

8 mins ago by Eric Loveday

0 to 60 MPH in 1.9 seconds (full specs here) makes it the quickest production car ever and judging by these videos, it seems up to that mighty title.

Revealed last night following the debut of the Tesla Semi, the new Tesla Roadster appears mighty capable both on paper and in the real world.

To our surprise, Tesla actually had a working version of the new Roadster on hand last night and it sure did impress. And yes, it comes with Maximum Plaid mode as promised.

Check out these videos to see for yourself just what 0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds or so looks like.

Tesla dropped a bombshell at their Semi Truck event with a “one more thing moment” as they revealed the upcoming 2020 Tesla Roadster. I placed a deposit on the $200,000 car while at the event and went for an amazing test ride. Tesla Roadster Specs are nothing short of incredible with 0-60 MPH in just 1.9 seconds, high 8’s in the 1/4 mile, 600+ mile range and a top speed of 250 MPH!

Skip to the good part: 55:28

