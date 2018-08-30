  1. Home
  2. Mercedes
  3. Watch Mercedes-Benz EQC Livestream Here: Live Now

Watch Mercedes-Benz EQC Livestream Here: Live Now

4 H BY STAFF 5

Here’s livestream video of the Mercedes-Benz EQC world debut.

Link to debut post below:

Mercedes-Benz Debuts 2020 EQC With 200-Mile Range

Video description:

Live stream of the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz EQC in Stockholm. Electric now has a Mercedes. #switchtoEQ#EQC More information about the new EQC: https://www.mercedes-benz.com/EQC

More information to follow soon…Stay tuned!

Categories: Mercedes, Videos

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Watch Mercedes-Benz EQC Livestream Here: Live Now"

newest oldest most voted
Benz

Will there be only one battery pack option?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
dan

22,2 kw/100km that so much…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Bill Howland

Not to be a kill-joy but do all CEO’s today have to pretend they are Jobs or Musk? Sneakers and no tie are De Rigueur of course. Clashes with the white, handle-bar mustache. How to spend 20 minutes saying nothing of import.

Seeing as I’ve heard some horror stories regarding M-B reliability as of late, I need further convincing and some hard details – although the pianist was good.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Eveplayer77

Not exactly the roadster coming out of a space truck while elon decends into a crowd of brain washed zombies with a jetpack, but ya.. boring

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
S3XY

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago