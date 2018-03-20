Watch Mercedes-Benz EQ C At The Nurburgring

1 M BY ANTHONY KARR

The development program continues.

Another day, another spy video with the Mercedes-Benz EQ C. This time taken at the Nurburgring by Automotive Mike, the clip shows that the German company is testing its electric vehicle at high load and speed at the famous track.

This phase of the development is necessary just like the cold and hot testing. Mercedes has already travelled to Spain for some summer testing and to a couple of cold countries during the winter for snow tests. Here’s Michael Kelz, chief engineer for the EQ C project, view on how things are going with the electric SUV so far:

“With the finishing straight in sight, we are now able to absolve another extremely demanding test program with our pre-series vehicles. But after successfully completed endurance tests in winter at minus 35 degrees Celsius, we are confident that the heat trials will confirm that we are well on schedule for the start of series production.”

As far as the car itself is concerned, we’re still not able to provide credible information as to what will power its final production version. Many sources claim it will adopt a slightly modified variant of the powertrain that was used by the EQ concept. If this turns out to be true, the vehicle could end up receiving two electric motors, one for each axle, delivering a total of 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters).

What’s probably more important here, a 70-kWh battery pack mounted low in the construction of the SUV will provide a range of up to 310 miles (500 kilometers), but – again – this is unconfirmed yet. Of course, these numbers are measured by the unrealistic NEDC cycle, which means, in reality, the EPA-rated range should be about 250 miles (400 km).

This is definitely not our last look at pre-production trial vehicles, as Mercedes is expected to reveal the production EQ C not before the third quarter of the year, so stay tuned.