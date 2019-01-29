21 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This could prove to be a truly epic livestream of the Tesla Model S in winter conditions.

Our friends over at Electric Motors Club in Russia are avid InsideEVs followers and hardcore Tesla and EV enthusiasts. Today, they shared a unique project with us. In just minutes, they plan to start a livestream broadcast during which they will stamina test a Tesla Model S in “harsh winter conditions in Moscow city intense traffic.”

*UPDATE: Electric Motors Club is dealing with some internet issues, but should be live soon. We may have to change the YouTube link. So, if the video is not working temporarily, please bear with us.

The plan here is to circle the Moscow area starting with a fully charged battery. According to Electric Motors Club, they’ll drive the car until the battery dies. So, if everything goes as planned, you’ll be able to check in from time to time and see the progress.

Heck, if you’re experiencing the heavy snow and cold snap that many of us are dealing with, maybe you’re home from work and can get out the popcorn and stay tuned in.

Until the feed goes live, and we have a better idea of the situation, there’s not much more to share here. We intend to try to keep up with the broadcast and potentially update this post if necessary.