Watch Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Take On Snow & Ice: Video
How does the electric cat fare on snow & ice?
Let’s find out.
The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV sports AWD, so it should tackle snowy situations without much of an issue, but ice is far from an ideal driving surface.
Unique in this video is an opening overview of the car. It discusses various topics such as range, price, interior features and more. Really, this is an excellent test drive review video of the I-Pace. That is, until the video clock hits around 6 minutes. Then, the video changes over to snow and ice testing, as well as lots of sideways sliding.
Controllable rotation? Donuts? It sure looks like it’s a load of fun to drive the I-Pace in the slick stuff, provided you choose the right settings.
Give the video a watch. If donuts aren’t you’re thing fret not, the review and overview section is definitely worth a watch. It may well be the most informative and entertaining I-Pace video you’ll ever watch.
Video description:
The Jaguar I-Pace EV400 is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric car designed for high-speed cornering as well as light off-roading, but how does it work on snow and ice? We take the I-Pace into the cold, to have some quality donut time.
Driving Sports produces exclusive automotive reviews, news and motorsports for broadcast, web, mobile and set-top boxes
