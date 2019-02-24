Watch Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Take On Snow & Ice: Video

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

How does the electric cat fare on snow & ice?

Let’s find out.

The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV sports AWD, so it should tackle snowy situations without much of an issue, but ice is far from an ideal driving surface.

Unique in this video is an opening overview of the car. It discusses various topics such as range, price, interior features and more. Really, this is an excellent test drive review video of the I-Pace. That is, until the video clock hits around 6 minutes. Then, the video changes over to snow and ice testing, as well as lots of sideways sliding.

Controllable rotation? Donuts? It sure looks like it’s a load of fun to drive the I-Pace in the slick stuff, provided you choose the right settings.

Give the video a watch. If donuts aren’t you’re thing fret not, the review and overview section is definitely worth a watch. It may well be the most informative and entertaining I-Pace video you’ll ever watch.

Video description: