Watch Jaguar I-Pace Race Tesla Model X 100D & P100D
When Jaguar first revealed its electric I-Pace to the world, the automaker released its own video of the electric car racing against a Tesla Model X.
Since the video itself was produced by Jaguar, the results were questioned.
Was it actually true that the electric Jag could beat a Model X? Sure, if you choose the right Model X to pit it against (which in the case of the first video was the X 75D), but what if the odds were stacked more in the favor of the Model X?
What we present here is an independent video featuring the I-Pace against two worthy race competitors, one of which is the mightiest among the Tesla Model X line.
Video description:
It’s our first all-electric drag race and we’ve crossed the Atlantic to make sure we’ve found the best possible competition for you! Representing the UK we have the Jaguar I-Pace the firm’s first all-electric SUV offering, the I-Pace, whilst we have two competitors from America – the Tesla Model X 100D and the P100D.
Why both? Well, the 100D is close on price and power to the Jaguar I-Pace, but why not have the most powerful Model X there too for comparison? So that’s what we did!
We’ve put these electric SUVs to the test across three challenges – a drag race, rolling race and brake test, but which do you think will come out on top? Let’s race!
We should note that none of these electric cars were conceived as speed machines. In fact, both the Tesla Model X and the Jaguar I-Pace are more or less considered family vehicles. Both have room for lots of occupants and tons of gear. Plus, they’re at least mildly suited for off-road driving too.
So, to see each of these three vehicles fly down the strip is impressive when one considers that’s not at all what they’re designed to do.
For more on the I-Pace, check out our first drive review here.
6 Comments on "Watch Jaguar I-Pace Race Tesla Model X 100D & P100D"
Good. Now that is settle, so we don’t have to see anymore.
Not on a public street, well run test. Congratulations to all participants.
The P100D isn’t close on price. It cost nearly 20k more than the I-Pace.
Never been a fan of drag races so how bout we see them on a real race track for 10 laps…
Yeah another boring drag race. Does anyone ever wonder why the number of drag strips are shrinking every year? Why there are so few drag strips in Europe at all. Because to true car enthusiasts it doesn’t really matter as much anymore. Most of the best performance cars today don’t actually do well on a drag strip. Let’s put these cars on a track and see how they really do!
What, even Americans are getting bored with drag racing?
Yes many have. And have been gradually for over a decade now.