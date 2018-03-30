Reviewer Calls Jaguar I-PACE The Best Jag Available Today
The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE is the first major contender to the Tesla Model X in Europe in the all-electric SUV segment.
Many consumers that are willing to spend serious money on a new BEV need now to consider which model better suits their needs, as the I-PACE and Model X represent different approaches.
The I-PACE for sure is more bonded to the traditional car design, while Tesla goes completely its own way. Carwow’s review tries to present the I-PACE and its advantages/disadvantages.
Soon the choice will be even more interesting when the new Audi e-tron hits the market, followed by Mercedes EQC and other models as manufacturers rush to conquer the two fastest-growing segments – SUV and electric cars.
Anyways, Jaguar I-PACE is considered the best Jaguar on the market today, so at least that choice is simple.
“This is the all-new Jaguar I-Pace. It’s the British car makers first foray into the electric vehicle market, so I’m here to see whether this all-electric SUV can hold its own against the likes of the more-established Tesla Model X. Were Jaguar right to go electric, or should they have stuck to what they know best? Watch my latest review to find out! – Mat Watson Reviews”
Jaguar I-Pace specs:
- 90 kWh battery for up to 480 km (298 miles) of range (WLTP)
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours
I-Pace is the only Jaguar I would ever be interested in…
Too bad Jaguar can’t say the same thing about their own product. Therein lies the dilemma for primarily ICE manufacturers- how to build a viable contender to compete with Tesla, without making it TOO good and blowing away their very own ICE products?? Especially considering that the majority of profit at ICE dealership doesn’t come from sales- it comes from the maintenance shop! What to do..?
I think Jaguar has been pushing the I-Pace pretty hard, they flew hundreds of journalists to Portugal to try it, and get the word out to the public… Has any EV producer made this kind of effort to promote their EV’s capabilities? I-Pace does more then compete with Tesla, in terms of build quality, and materials there is no comparison between the two. I think Jaguar did a great job… Now we need to get them in the real world and see if they hold up…
As far as the dealerships Jag could do what Porsche did and that is rewrite the dealership contracts before they let them sell their upcoming BEV the Taycan…
Not sure what the contract changes were…
That is a thought…. I think dealership staff should be given proper EV instructions. Charging etc… So they know how to talk to EV buyers. Sadly, not sure this will happen.