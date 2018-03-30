Reviewer Calls Jaguar I-PACE The Best Jag Available Today

1 H BY MARK KANE

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE is the first major contender to the Tesla Model X in Europe in the all-electric SUV segment.

Many consumers that are willing to spend serious money on a new BEV need now to consider which model better suits their needs, as the I-PACE and Model X represent different approaches.

The I-PACE for sure is more bonded to the traditional car design, while Tesla goes completely its own way. Carwow’s review tries to present the I-PACE and its advantages/disadvantages.

Soon the choice will be even more interesting when the new Audi e-tron hits the market, followed by Mercedes EQC and other models as manufacturers rush to conquer the two fastest-growing segments – SUV and electric cars.

Anyways, Jaguar I-PACE is considered the best Jaguar on the market today, so at least that choice is simple.

“This is the all-new Jaguar I-Pace. It’s the British car makers first foray into the electric vehicle market, so I’m here to see whether this all-electric SUV can hold its own against the likes of the more-established Tesla Model X. Were Jaguar right to go electric, or should they have stuck to what they know best? Watch my latest review to find out! – Mat Watson Reviews”

Jaguar I-Pace specs: