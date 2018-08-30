Watch How Fast A Tesla Model 3 Goes In Reverse

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Why one would bother or care about how fast a Tesla Model 3 goes in reverse is truly beyond our level of understanding.

Yes, this just goes to show how crazily overboard Tesla Model 3 reservation holders and soon-to-be shoppers are going. Honestly, these people are asking how fast a Model 3 can go in reverse? What’s the plan here, really. To do a backward race? To put a boat in the water or launch an RV and be able to race it out in reverse so as to impress the masses?

We truly don’t claim or make any attempt to understand why people ask the questions they do. But it’s only fair to get them answered, right? There’s no such thing as a bad question, so to speak (although there are surely some exceptions here).

The most important and motivating part is that Tech Forum actually takes the time to read them and then works to get an answer, regardless of the seriousness or silliness of the question or situation. Fortunately, because of that, we now have information regarding the Model 3 in reverse. To boot, no other car review website is posting such specs.

How fast does your car go in reverse? Is this typical? Leave us all your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.