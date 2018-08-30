Watch How Fast A Tesla Model 3 Goes In Reverse
Why one would bother or care about how fast a Tesla Model 3 goes in reverse is truly beyond our level of understanding.
Yes, this just goes to show how crazily overboard Tesla Model 3 reservation holders and soon-to-be shoppers are going. Honestly, these people are asking how fast a Model 3 can go in reverse? What’s the plan here, really. To do a backward race? To put a boat in the water or launch an RV and be able to race it out in reverse so as to impress the masses?
We truly don’t claim or make any attempt to understand why people ask the questions they do. But it’s only fair to get them answered, right? There’s no such thing as a bad question, so to speak (although there are surely some exceptions here).
The most important and motivating part is that Tech Forum actually takes the time to read them and then works to get an answer, regardless of the seriousness or silliness of the question or situation. Fortunately, because of that, we now have information regarding the Model 3 in reverse. To boot, no other car review website is posting such specs.
How fast does your car go in reverse? Is this typical? Leave us all your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.
Video Description via Tech Forum on YouTube:
How fast will a Tesla Model 3 go in reverse?
Today I answer the burning question mankind has been asking…… How fast will a Model 3 go in reverse?
It goes 17mph in reverse for anyone who wants to skip the video.
I assume this is a software limit? Can’t think of any physical reason that would be the top speed when it can do forward at over 100 MPH.
Strange speed to pick – it’s not all that close to either 25 km/h or 30 km/h… did they actually perform some testing where they decided that speed was best for some reason?
I never tire of reminding folks that the only car (that I know of) that could drive as fast in reverse as in forward was the DAF. Thanks to its CVT. They even organised special races for them: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7ipFApsFec
This guy is annoying as all heck.
Ha! I really like these useless facts and funnily enough just now Formula E driver Daniel Abt posted a video about going 210km/h in the Shaeffler S4eP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pYWLV_HLWA