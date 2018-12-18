Watch Haulcat Dodge Ram 1500 Race Tesla Model S P100D

30 M BY MARK KANE

Definitely, the Tesla needs some more amps to beat this Haulcat.

Dream Giveaway’s one-off truck, the Haulcat Dodge Ram 1500, equipped with a Dodge Hellcat 700+ hp engine and all-wheel drive, is serious stuff.

After all those drag races against Hellcats, now it’s time to check out how the quickest Tesla Model S P100D deals with this incredibly unique Haulcat.

“The #Tesla #ModelS has been making waves in the drag racing world, we had to see it for ourselves and share the results with you. We pitted our Haulcat #dodge #ram1500 vs the #P100D and we think the results may shock you.”

Well, it seems that this time around the P100DL is no match for the Haulcat. Maybe the new Tesla Roadster will finally silence all of these cats.