2017 Ford Mustang GT Chases Tesla Model 3 On The Track

56 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Check out how this Tesla Model 3 fares on the track.

We’re not talking about the drag strip here. This Tesla Model 3 is out on the track with a Ford Mustang GT. The video is especially interesting since most Model 3 coverage lately has been around the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive performance variant. However, this share features the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range.

Additionally, we get a much different perspective in this video, as we’re inside the Mustang GT following the Tesla Model 3, which seems to arrive out of nowhere and stays ahead for the entire time. If the sound of a throaty ICE engine bothers you, you may want to watch this one with the sound turned down. The note of the Mustang starts to get irritating quickly. You won’t miss anything since there’s no dialogue.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via NeonDude2.0 on YouTube: 2017 Mustang GT Versus the Future: Tesla Model 3 Following a friend in his Tesla Model 3 at a private track day at Shannonville. 2017 Mustang GT performance pack, corsa sport catback 2018 Model 3, extended range, RWD

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE