Watch Faraday Future FF91 Spin The Dyno
Faraday Future FF91 on its way to production
One of the pre-production Faraday Future FF91s was caught at a dyno, but that’s all we can tell you at this point, as no figures were published.
Faraday Future promises to begin deliveries within several months, by the end of this year. The low-volume production process seems to be almost ready as the first pre-production car was assembled in August.
Basic specs of the FF 91:
- 0-60 mph in 2.39 seconds
- all-wheel drive, 3 electric motors (1,050 hp)
- 130 kWh battery for more than 300 miles of range
- 30-minute charge replenish 200+ miles of range
I’m waiting for their next reveal in Las Vegas. Events by FF are always fun for all the wrong reasons.