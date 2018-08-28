Watch Faraday Future FF91 Spin The Dyno

54 M BY MARK KANE

Faraday Future FF91 on its way to production

One of the pre-production Faraday Future FF91s was caught at a dyno, but that’s all we can tell you at this point, as no figures were published.

Faraday Future promises to begin deliveries within several months, by the end of this year. The low-volume production process seems to be almost ready as the first pre-production car was assembled in August.

Basic specs of the FF 91: