Watch Humorous Failed Attempt To Gas Up A Tesla Model S

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

An electric car at a gas station pump?

Certainly, this isn’t a common sight, but what ensues will likely make you chuckle a bit.

It seems gas and cars are so entwined that when one steps into an automobile, the thought is that it surely consumes gasoline.

Well, as it turns out, and as we all know, there isn’t a gas-fueled Tesla. And, of course, the Model S is powered solely by electricity.

But yes, there are unknowing individuals out there and we can’t really fault them, as the new wave of electric cars is still in relative infancy.

What we can do is assist, which is exactly what happens closer to the end of this video.

Or maybe, the joke’s on us and this was all a setup. Regardless, give it a watch. You’re sure to smirk.

And if you ever encounter this, perhaps act a bit quicker to assist the unknowing, gas-entwined auto driver. It’s our job to educate, so step up and help out.

Humor is not new in the electric car world and if you’ve been following us here at InsideEVs you’ll know we enjoy covering a bit of comedy here and there every bit as much as breaking news. Why? Well, because we all need a break and a laugh now and then.

20 Comments on "Watch Humorous Failed Attempt To Gas Up A Tesla Model S"

notting

Not really something new: https://jalopnik.com/smart-car-explodes-when-driver-fills-wrong-hole-with-ga-1821397404 (but usually the ICE Smart doesn’t explode when doing that).

notting

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Val

it’s an act

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
groingo

Get tired of the phoney set up videos.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Haggy

What else are you supposed to do when the needle points to E?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Will

Setup. Who buys an electric car without knows it’s an electric or being told it was an electric

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Scott Franco

Looks fake, but as the other poster said, this kind of situation can be dangerous, since stupid people will find a way to dump gasoline into the car. We had an incident here locally when a boat owner was filling up with gas, he had got his ports confused and was dumping gasoline into the bilge (the bottom of the boat). The gas attendant told him what was wrong, and added “don’t move, don’t do anything”, and went to hit the big shutoff button (the red one all gas stations have). However, clever guy realized his mistake, and also realized the answer: turn on the bilge pump and dump the gas overboard. The boat went up like a torch and the attendant untied it quickly and pushed it out into the center of the water to let it burn without taking the dock with it.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Shane

Darn newfangled cars! I’m still trying to figure out how to swipe my credit card at the Supercharger pumps.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

Unlike Musk someone did inhale.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Pluto

One day I hope to stop my EV at a full service gas station as a prank😎

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
AK

Can I post videos of all the gas powered cars that I see parking at superchargers?

Model S 75D
Model X 90D

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ffbj

Sure. How about some diesels in parking lot:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BPrp7PBY3k

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Clive

They say blondes have more fun.

Boy that was funny.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Darkish

That engenders a new low of stupidity not seen yet.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
earl colby pottinger

People say this is a fake setup, but have you watched the Amazing Race? The winners get 1 million dollars yet they still kill their cars by pump diesel in a gas car or gas in a diesel car. And the pumps are clearly marked. If people can mess up with just standard cars, heavens knows what they will try with electric ones.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Dora Rodriguez

If I spent that much money on a Tesla I would research first…dumb.

58 minutes ago
58 minutes ago
Will

Sorry, I just can’t believe people are that stupid. Even if it is a borrowed car. Has to be fake.

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Shane Smith

You can’t believe people are that stupid?

Trump is president.

Go ahead, square that circle.

21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago
elmechdesign

Absolutely hilarious! Made my day! It looked sincere to me, and she seemed to be quite embarrassed, but took it well after the man explained the “issue”.
This may become a viral video, at least in the EV community. (I loved when she looked into the nozzle!)
Thank you Insideevs!

41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago
phil

Here is an absolutely true story
About 12 years ago my wive had a Geo metro conversion —a Solectria Force for those who have been around a bit She had it plugged in at a friend Unknown to her a fuse had blown so with her friend she kept plugging it in and unplugging it to see if there was any obvious problem The plug location on the car is where the gas filler used to be

A man rushed over to them in a panic and said why are you ladies putting an extension cord down into the gas tank

27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago
Hoyt Morrison

I drive an EV…. I’m more progressive and ahead of curve.

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago