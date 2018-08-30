Watch Audi RS3 With Formula E Motors Get Tested

3 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

The car is built by ABT Schaeffler who’s using it as a test bed to further develop high-performance electric technology.

For Formula E fans, the name ABT Schaeffler will certainly ring a bell. The German tuning company has been present in the electric racing series from the start. And now, it seems that its racing technology is being brought to the street thanks to the Schaeffler 4ePerformance concept, a Formula E car for the street.

What is essentially an Audi RS3 TCR, the vehicle comes with a 220-kilowatt electric motor powering each wheel. Naturally, every one of these electric motors has been taken straight out of the ABT Schaeffler FE01 Formula E race car. In turn, up to 1,180 horsepower and 1,280 Nm of torque is available to the driver. Thanks to Active Torque Vectoring, the Audi RS3 now has the ability to sprint from zero-to-124 mph in less than seven seconds. Let that sink in. Furthermore, the vehicle relies on two batteries with a total capacity of 64 kWh.

“For Schaeffler, this vehicle is a test laboratory on wheels thanks to its free scaling options for the drive power,” explained Simon Opel, Director of Special Projects Motorsports at Schaeffler. “We are currently testing and developing our own driving dynamics control system, which is based on physical vehicle and wheel modeling. We have been learning a lot especially in the area of software-based driving dynamics control systems.”

Above, you can see what this vehicle is capable of. Impressive standstill spins around its axle, all the way to burning tires in seemingly every situation. The sheer stability and speed in cornering should make anyone that loves racing more than impressed. Press play and enjoy a taste of what the future brings.