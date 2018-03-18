Watch All 9 Newly Released Tesla Model 3 Walkthrough Videos

24 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla has just released a set of new Model 3 walk through videos that cover several aspects of the automaker’s latest electric car.

Topics covered include:

Gear Selection

Mobile App

Key Card

Front Trunk – Frunk

Charging Adapters

Charging

Phone Key

Autopark

Enhanced Autopilot

Model 3 owners won’t find these videos all that informative, as each just covers very basic info/operation, but for those possibly considering purchase of the Model 3, you’ll like want to watch each and every one to see what’s so unique about Tesla’s cheapest electric car.