  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Watch All 9 Newly Released Tesla Model 3 Walkthrough Videos

Watch All 9 Newly Released Tesla Model 3 Walkthrough Videos

24 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 8

Tesla has just released a set of new Model 3 walk through videos that cover several aspects of the automaker’s latest electric car.

Topics covered include:

  • Gear Selection
  • Mobile App
  • Key Card
  • Front Trunk – Frunk
  • Charging Adapters
  • Charging
  • Phone Key
  • Autopark
  • Enhanced Autopilot

Watch This – Tearing Into A Tesla Model 3

Model 3 owners won’t find these videos all that informative, as each just covers very basic info/operation, but for those possibly considering purchase of the Model 3, you’ll like want to watch each and every one to see what’s so unique about Tesla’s cheapest electric car.

Categories: Tesla, Videos

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Watch All 9 Newly Released Tesla Model 3 Walkthrough Videos"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
G2
Guest
G2

Treasure trove!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 hours ago
Prad Bitt
Guest
Prad Bitt

Can’t wait to drive mine!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 hours ago
Huffster
Guest
Huffster

Short, to the point, & A grade cinematography. Nicely done.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
Kdawg
Guest
Kdawg

I learned you could push the charge port door w/your hand to open it. Nice.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
18 hours ago
cab
Guest
cab

Did the AP video show him adjusting the speed with the right steering wheel control (up/down) and following distance (left/right)? I think one complaint of owners was they had to go to the screen to adjust speed…looks like an update has (or will) corrected that.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
17 hours ago
John
Guest
John

Done

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
16 hours ago
Ben B
Guest
Ben B

…I wonder how to get a hold of inside ev staff with regular e-mail, since I don’t have a social media account and freaking don’t want any Google account what. so. ever!!! What! So! EVER!!!
I filled out an information survey about electric cars on this weekend and I don’t know now if it was from you. There appears no way to cancel it or its access to family emails and such.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday
Admin
Steven Loveday

If you email to our address on the site, I get it immediately and will respond promptly. We are always reachable.

contact.insideevs@gmail.com

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago