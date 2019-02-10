45 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Electric car range drops dramatically in the cold.

Yes, we are all well aware of the fact that cars don’t like the cold. But not as well known is that charging a cold battery is slower than when warm, too.

The easiest method for warming a battery is either a DC fast-charge session. Even better is to never let the battery cool. The latter can be accomplished by parking in, say, a heated garage. However, the DC fast-charge scenario isn’t so easy. Who owns one at their residence? Put your hands up to indicate yes.

With no hand-raisers out there, is there some over method to quickly warm a battery so that it can charge fast? Or maybe just so efficiency and range increases?

If you own an EV, then you’d likely know that highway driving heats the battery quickly. And that some brief, but strong, regenerative braking does too. So is this the key to the battery warm-up for charging faster?

The video focuses on a Chevy Bolt, but the method would apply to other EVs too.

Video description: