Newly Revealed Audi e-tron: Wallpaper Tuesday

Audi e-tron looking sleek in high-resolution.
Despite just being revealed last night, the Audi e-tron is already in production, so the first copies will soon hit the streets in Europe. Before that happens, please feel free to put your favorite wallpaper of the e-tron on the desktop.
We like the rather plain, Audi-ish design here and think that it will sell quite well, considering it starts at below $75,000.
The exterior design looks very well executed. This will help the transition to EVs for more conservative mainstream buyers.
Well done Audi!