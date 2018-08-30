Newly Revealed Audi e-tron: Wallpaper Tuesday

3 H BY MARK KANE

Audi e-tron looking sleek in high-resolution.

Despite just being revealed last night, the Audi e-tron is already in production, so the first copies will soon hit the streets in Europe. Before that happens, please feel free to put your favorite wallpaper of the e-tron on the desktop.

We like the rather plain, Audi-ish design here and think that it will sell quite well, considering it starts at below $75,000.